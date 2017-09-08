Subscribe Register Login
Friday, September 08, 2017, 2:12 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

PHOTO: Farmer plants corn maze tribute to Carrie Fisher

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:09 p.m.

This July 12, 2017, photo provided by Jeremy Goebel shows a corn maze with trails outlining the face of "Star Wars" character Princess Leia.

PHOTO BY JEREMY GOEBEL VIA AP

This July 12, 2017, photo provided by Jeremy Goebel shows a corn maze with trails outlining the face of "Star Wars" character Princess Leia.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A southern Indiana farmer who created a corn maze with trails outlining the face of Star Wars character Princess Leia says he planted it to honor the late actress Carrie Fisher.

Jeremy Goebel designed the maze in February, more than a month after Fisher's late December death, and planted it this spring using a GPS device. The corn is now mature and its trails outline the Star Wars character's face, distinctive hairstyle and part of her upper body.

Goebel told the Evansville Courier & Press that as a longtime Star Wars fan he "wanted to pay tribute to Carrie Fisher."

The maze at Goebel Farms in Evansville, Ind., honors Fisher with trails above Leia's head that spell out "Carrie Fisher RIP 1956-2016." The maze opens to paying customers this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: PHOTO: Farmer plants corn maze tribute to Carrie Fisher

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online