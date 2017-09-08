Police: 1 hurt, stadium put on lockdown after shooting near North Little Rock football game

A minor was hurt in a shooting that led to the lockdown of North Little Rock High School's football stadium Friday night, police said.

The department said in a post on Facebook that officers responded to a "large group disturbance" and a report of several shots fired about 9:30 p.m. in the west parking lot of the school.

One minor reportedly was hit by a bullet that had ricocheted. The youth was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, authorities said.

The stadium, where the Charging Wildcats faced off against McClellan, was put on lockdown "for the safety of everyone," according to the post. The lockdown was later lifted.

Police said there was no information on the shooter as of 11 p.m. Friday.