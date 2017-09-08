Authorities: After finding man with another woman, Arkansan follows him, crashes into car on way to police station

After finding a man in bed with someone else Sunday night, an Arkansas woman tailed him in her car and rammed his vehicle as drove to a police station, authorities said

Around 11:30 p.m., two cars pulled into the Jonesboro Police Department parking lot at 1001 S. Caraway Road, authorities said. A man and woman got out and started fighting, and the fight spilled into the lobby, the report said.

After separating the pair, an officer spoke with the 38-year-old man, who said he and 28-year-old Ashley Robinson had been dating off and on for a couple of years. Earlier that night, Robinson found him in bed with another woman and became angry, the man told police.

The 38-year-old said he tried to get away but that Robinson yanked off his Nissan Maxima's door handle. She then followed him in her Honda Accord and rammed it into his Maxima multiple times while he drove, the 38-year-old said.

The man said he first headed to the old police station, then traveled to the newer location. At one point during the drive, Robinson barreled her car toward his car head-on, though the vehicles hit at an angle, he said.

The front end of Robinson's car was heavily damaged, police said. The 38-year-old's Nissan was also reportedly damaged.

Robinson denied several of the man's allegations to police, including that she tried to cause a head-on collision.

She was arrested and charged with aggravated assault but was no longer listed on the Craighead County jail roster as of Friday afternoon.

A court date is scheduled for Oct. 31.