Subscribe Register Login
Friday, September 08, 2017, 6:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Police: Cannonball stolen from Arkansas monument found under nearby bench

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 5:27 p.m.

nwa-democrat-gazetteflip-putthoff-one-of-the-cannonball-shaped-spheres-on-the-monument-honoring-the-late-gov-james-h-berry-14th-governor-of-arkansas-is-missing-from-the-monument-tuesday-on-the-bentonville-square-the-monument-has-raised-controversy-because-berry-served-in-the-confederate-army-during-the-civil-war

NWA Democrat-Gazette/FLIP PUTTHOFF One of the cannonball-shaped spheres on the monument honoring the late Gov. James H. Berry, 14th governor of Arkansas, is missing from the monument Tuesday on the Bentonville square. The monument has raised controversy because Berry served in the Confederate army during the Civil War.


A cannonball-shaped sphere reported missing from a monument in one Northwest Arkansas city’s downtown square has been found, police said.

The missing sphere was found before 7 a.m. Friday by a parks employee under a park bench on the northeast side of the Bentonville square, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Surveillance video showed two figures approaching the monument, which honors former Arkansas Gov. James H. Berry, and taking the cannonball Tuesday.

The monument itself has sparked controversy because of Berry’s service in the Confederate army during the Civil War, according to the newspaper. He was the state's 14th governor.

An investigation is ongoing into the theft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: Cannonball stolen from Arkansas monument found under nearby bench

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online