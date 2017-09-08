Police: Cannonball stolen from Arkansas monument found under nearby bench

A cannonball-shaped sphere reported missing from a monument in one Northwest Arkansas city’s downtown square has been found, police said.

The missing sphere was found before 7 a.m. Friday by a parks employee under a park bench on the northeast side of the Bentonville square, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Surveillance video showed two figures approaching the monument, which honors former Arkansas Gov. James H. Berry, and taking the cannonball Tuesday.

The monument itself has sparked controversy because of Berry’s service in the Confederate army during the Civil War, according to the newspaper. He was the state's 14th governor.

An investigation is ongoing into the theft.