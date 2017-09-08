Police: Woman robbed of pills at gunpoint outside apartment near Arkansas Children's Hospital

A woman told police that she was robbed at gunpoint of prescription medication outside an apartment near Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.

Officers were called around 5:20 p.m. Thursday to the 1000 block of Wolfe Street in reference to an aggravated robbery, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The 47-year-old victim told authorities that she was approached by someone outside Jesse Powell Towers, 1010 Wolfe St., who noticed that she had medication in her hand.

The robber brandished a black handgun and reportedly told her to count the pills out as he nudged the weapon into her side, police said.

“Let this pill bottle go, or imma kill you,” he reportedly said during a struggle.

Surveillance footage showed the robber running away from the scene and into the back seat of an “older-style Nissan Maxima” with significant rear-end damage, the report states.

The victim was not reported hurt.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.