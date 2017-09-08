Slain man pointed gun at 2 rangers, officials say

A camper pointed a BB gun that appeared to be semi-automatic handgun at two National Park Service rangers before he was shot and killed Aug. 20 at a campground near Yellville, according to a news release.

The rangers were on a routine patrol at 1:34 a.m. when they entered the Spring Creek Campground and "were immediately confronted" by a white man later identified as Jonathan Bolger, 34, of Branson, according to the release sent out Thursday by Caven Clark, a spokesman for the Buffalo National River.

"The rangers identified themselves as law enforcement officers and illuminated Bolger with flashlights," Clark wrote. "Bolger was pointing an object directly at the rangers, which they believed was a semi-automatic handgun."

The rangers ordered Bolger to drop the gun, but he refused, Clark wrote.

"He continued verbally challenging them and was then shot by one of the rangers," according to the release. "The rangers provided immediate lifesaving efforts to Bolger, but they were unable to revive him."

Ambulance personnel from North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison pronounced Bolger dead after they arrived at the scene.

"The preliminary investigation has revealed that Bolger was armed with a Umarex XCP air pistol, which resembles a two-toned semi-automatic handgun and does not have an orange tip to identify it as an air pistol," Clark wrote.

The Buffalo National River released the victim's name Aug. 21 but has yet to name the rangers involved in the shooting. The rangers weren't injured.

"Both involved rangers were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, as is the normal protocol of the NPS," according to Thursday's release.

The shooting is being investigated by the National Park Service's Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team, a specially trained unit of special agents from around the country, according to the release. The Arkansas State Police and Searcy County sheriff's office has assisted in the investigation.

After the investigation is completed, it will be presented to the U.S. attorney's office and the Searcy County prosecutor for review, Clark wrote.

Much of the information in Thursday's news release confirmed what David Ransin of Springfield, Mo., told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Aug. 29. Ransin is an attorney representing Bolger's brothers, James and Gerald Bolger, and his mother, Linda Bolger.

Ransin said Jonathan Bolger had the BB gun to fend off raccoons.

Last week, Ransin said information was sketchy but it seemed to indicate that Bolger was hit by two shots -- one in his right hip and one in his right shoulder blade in the back. Ransin said he didn't know which shot was fired first.

Ransin couldn't be reached for comment Thursday.

Last week, Ransin said Bolger was camping at the river with his girlfriend, Ashley Santoro, and her three children, ages 9, 10 and 11. He said Santoro witnessed the shooting.

