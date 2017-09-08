BASKETBALL

Arkansas-Oklahoma on ESPN2

The Arkansas Razorbacks' men's basketball team will play Oklahoma at 4 p.m. Nov. 23 -- Thanksgiving Day -- in the first-round of the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore. The game will be televised by ESPN2.

If the Razorbacks beat Oklahoma, they'll play a second-round game at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 24 on ESPN against the North Carolina-Portland winner. If they lose, they'll play at 5 p.m. against the North-Carolina-Portland loser in a game live-streamed on ESPN3.com.

The second-round winner's bracket game will be played at the same time as the Razorbacks' football game against Missouri, which starts at 1:30 p.m. in Fayetteville and is being televised by CBS.

-- Bob Holt

TENNIS

Former Hog advances to semifinals

Former University of Arkansas, Fayetteville All-American Mike Redlicki advanced to the semifinals of the Collegiate Invitational, part of the U.S. Open, on Thursday.

Redlicki defeated Christopher Eubanks of Georgia Tech 6-2, 6-4, to advance to a semifinal match against Brandon Holt of Southern Cal at 11 a.m. today.

Redlicki defeated Mikael Torpegaard of Ohio State last season to capture the ITA/USTA National Indoor Championship and went 28-11 overall, including a 20-8 record against ranked competition.

VOLLEYBALL

UCA rallies to beat ASU

Samantha Anderson had a match-high 22 kills and Abbie Harry added 15 as the University of Central Arkansas defeated Arkansas State University 3-1 (17-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-11) at the UCA Classic in Conway on Thursday.

Elizabeth Armstrong had a match-high 41 assists for UCA (7-0), which held ASU to a .125 attack percentage. Savannah Allen had six blocks for the Sugar Bears, while Haley Tippett led UCA with 14 digs, Kelly Douglas added 12 and Emily Doss had 10.

GOLF

Piddon earns conference honor

Peerada Piddon of Arkansas Tech was named the Great American Conference's women's golfer of the week Thursday.

Piddon finished second individually at the Central Region Fall Preview in Olathe, Kan., leading the Golden Suns to a fifth-place finish as a team. Playing in her first tournament for Arkansas Tech, Piddon shot an even-par 72 in the opening round Tuesday, then shot a 1-over 73 on Wednesday that moved her into second place.

SOCCER

LR Rangers name operations manager

Ante Jazic, who had served as a technical advisor for the Little Rock Rangers, was named Thursday as the team's director of soccer operations.

Jazic played for six teams professionally, including the Los Angeles Galaxy and Chivas USA of Major League Soccer. He also played for the Canadian national team.

Jazic also will serve as the Rangers' Youth Academy director.

Sports on 09/08/2017