Steak 'n Shake set to open food truck on campus of University of Arkansas at Little Rock

A Steak ’n Shake kiosk is set to open at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, marking the first recent iteration of the chain in central Arkansas.

The location will be in the form of a food truck positioned between the Donaghey Student Center and the Student Union, beside a canopy connecting the two buildings, according to a statement.

Items on the menu are set to include a limited assortment of Steak ’n Shake’s signature steakburgers and milkshakes.

The Steak 'n Shake is set to open Monday. Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

In North Little Rock, a Steak ’n Shake once sat on Warden Road behind McCain Mall. It closed by December 2003 and was replaced by an El Porton Mexican restaurant in March 2006.

Another location of the eatery was previously in business in Hot Springs on Central Avenue, according to an Arkansas Gazette edition published in May 1961. At that time, the chain, established in 1934, had locations in only five states.

Steak ’n Shake currently has three restaurants in Arkansas: one each in Russellville, Fayetteville and Rogers. Another was recently announced to open in Jonesboro. Arkansas is listed as a state that is “mostly available for development” on the company’s franchise application website.