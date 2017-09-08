Thursday's high school volleyball scores
Thursday's results
7A-CENTRAL
Bryant def. LR Central 3-0
Conway def. Cabot 3-0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-17)
Mount St. Mary def. FS Northside 3-0 (25-23, 25-20, 25-20)
North Little Rock def. FS Southside 3-1 (13-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-22)
7A-WEST
Bentonville def. Har-Ber 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-23)
Fayetteville def. Rogers 3-0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-18)
Springdale def. Bentonville West 3-1 (25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 28-26)
Van Buren def. Heritage 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 27-25)
OTHERS
Atkins def. Perryville 3-1 (25-21, 16-25, 25-18, 25-20)
Baptist Prep def. Central Ark. Christian 3-0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-20)
Brookland def. Trumann 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-11)
Clinton def. Cotter 3-2 (25-20, 22-25, 25-19, 27-29, 15-13)
Cedar Ridge def. Heber Springs 3-0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-21)
Greenwood def. Harrison 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-20)
Harding Academy def. Rose Bud 25-10, 25-12, 25-16)
Hot Springs Lakeside def. Fairview 3-0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-13)
Hoxie def. Pocahontas 3-0 (25-23, 25-15, 25-15)
Jonesboro def. Nettleton 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-18)
Malvern def. Jessieville 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 27-25)
Marion def. Blytheville 3-0 (25-12, 25-5, 25-10)
Mena def. Mulberry 3-0 (25-7, 25-0, 25-18)
Mountain Home def. Morrilton 3-1 (26-24, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15)
Paris def. Booneville 3-0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-11)
Prairie Grove def. West Fork 3-0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-19)
Shiloh Christian def. Gentry 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-14)
Siloam Springs def. Alma 3-0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-17)
SS Batesville def. Newport 3-0 (25-10, 25-21, 25-10)
Texarkana def. Hot Springs 3-0 (25-16, 27-25, 25-21)
Valley Springs def. Bergman 3-2 (20-25, 25-15, 25-23, 20-25, 15-9)
Valley View def. Greene Co. Tech 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-23)
Walnut Ridge def. Izard Co. 3-0 (25-9, 25-8, 25-10)
White Hall def. LR McClellan 3-0 (25-8, 25-12, 25-15)
