Friday, September 08, 2017, 3:25 p.m.

Tickets sell out for Razorbacks-TCU game

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 2:28 p.m.

construction-work-continues-at-donald-w-reynolds-razorback-stadium-on-tuesday-sept-5-2017-in-fayetteville-the-razorbacks-will-play-tcu-at-the-stadium-saturday-in-the-first-game-since-construction-began-last-november

PHOTO BY DAVID GOTTSCHALK

Construction work continues at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks will play TCU at the stadium Saturday in the first game since construction began last November.

No tickets remain available for Arkansas' game against No. 23 TCU Saturday in Fayetteville, the Razorbacks said Friday.

The university said in a news release that the game "is officially sold out on the primary market."

The Razorbacks sold out four Fayetteville home games each in 2015 and 2016.

The TCU game is the Razorbacks' first in Fayetteville this season. On Aug. 31, UA beat Florida A&M University 49-7 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Kickoff against TCU is set for 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS.

Arkansas Online