Week 2 schedule

TODAY’S GAMES
CLASS 7A/6A
LR Central at Bentonville West
Bentonville at Bixby, Okla.
El Dorado at Cabot
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Live updates and scores from tonight's games]
Jonesboro at Conway
Bryant at Fayetteville
Van Buren at Fort Smith Northside
Fort Smith Southside at Greenwood
LR Catholic at Jacksonville
Springdale Har-Ber at Jefferson City, Mo.
Mills at LR Hall
LR McClellan at North Little Rock
Claremore (Okla.) at Rogers
Russellville at Rogers Heritage
Batesville at Searcy
Arkadelphia at Sheridan
Alma at Springdale
Texarkana, Texas, at Texarkana
Blytheville at West Memphis
CLASS 5A
Hamburg at Camden Fairview
Ozark at Clarksville
Nashville at De Queen
Huntsville at Farmington
Heber Springs at Greenbrier
Siloam Springs at Harrison
Mena at Hot Springs
Morrilton at LR Fair
Benton vs. LR Parkview (at War Memorial Stadium)
Monticello at Magnolia
Mountain Home at Nettleton
Pocahontas at Paragould
Ridgeway (Tenn.) at Pulaski Academy
Hot Springs Lakeside at Sylvan Hills
Rivercrest at Valley View
Pottsville at Vilonia
Pine Bluff at Watson Chapel
Maumelle at Wynne
CLASS 4A
Hope at Ashdown
Rison at Baptist Prep
Glen Rose at Bauxite
Clinton at Berryville
Melbourne at Cave City
Joe T. Robinson at Central Arkansas Christian
White Hall at Crossett
Carlisle at DeWitt
Two Rivers at Dover
Decatur at Gentry
Booneville at Gravette
Marked Tree at Harrisburg
Marianna at Helena-West Helena
Riverview at Highland
Park Hill (Okla.) Keys at Lincoln
Beebe at Lonoke
Lake Hamilton at Malvern
Forrest City at Pine Bluff Dollarway
Vilonia at Pottsville
Vian (Okla.) at Prairie Grove
LR Christian at Shiloh Christian
Bald Knob at Southside Batesville
Cedarville at Waldron
Stuttgart at Warren
CLASS 3A
Fountain Lake at Benton Harmony Grove
Poyen at Bismarck
Earle at Cedar Ridge
Magnet Cove at Centerpoint
Episcopal Collegiate at Charleston
Brookland at Corning
Woodlawn at Drew Central
West Fork at Elkins
Hermitage at Fouke
Lafayette County at Genoa Central
Pierce City (Mo.) at Green Forest
Dierks at Gurdon
Smackover at Harding Academy
Jonesboro Westside at Hoxie
Mount Ida at Jessieville
Star City at Lake Village
Subiaco Academy at Lamar
Trumann at Manila
Greenland at Mansfield
Dumas at McGehee
Conway Christian at Mountain View
Greene County Tech at Newport
Gosnell at Osceola
Dardanelle at Paris
Mayflower at Perryville
Camden Harmony Grove at Prescott
Marshall at Rose Bud
CLASS 2A
Hector at Bearden
Atkins at Bigelow
Palestine-Wheatley at Brinkley
Hazen at Clarendon
Barton at Cross County
Mountain Pine at Cutter Morning Star
Lavaca at Danville
Walnut Ridge at East Poinsett County
Junction City at England
Fordyce at Hampton
Des Arc at McCrory
Quitman at Midland
Hackett at Mountainburg
Horatio at Murfreesboro
Spring Hill at Parkers Chapel
Yellville-Summit at Salem
Mineral Springs at Strong
Johnson County Westside at Western Yell County
OPEN Marvell
Print Headline: Week 2 schedule
