Woman charged in stabbing death

A Crittenden County woman was charged in the fatal stabbing of an acquaintance after the two fought at a Marion apartment complex, Marion Police Chief Gary Kelley said.

Tanisha Gillard, 25, of Marion was charged with second-degree murder in Crittenden County Circuit Court. She is being held in the county jail in Marion in lieu of a $150,000 bond, Kelley said.

The chief said Gillard stabbed Wesley Dante Booker, 24, after the two argued Saturday at Fairways At Marion on Birdie Drive in west Marion. Booker was stabbed in the chest several times and later died at Regional One Health in Memphis, Kelley said.

State Desk on 09/08/2017