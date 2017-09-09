Position-by-position analysis

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

Kenny Hill (18-23-1 passing, 206 yards, 4 TDs), who ranks No. 11 in passing efficiency (202.2) after 1 week, is trying to add consistency after an up-and-down 2016 season. He accounted for 470 yards (377 passing, 93 rushing) and 3 touchdowns last year, but also threw an interception returned for a touchdown and committed a costly unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty. His 3,817 total yards last year ranked No. 3 all-time at TCU.

Austin Allen (14-19-1 passing, 135 yards, 1 TD) was at 73.7 percent completions last week, but he didn't throw deep, had a few misreads and also endured a couple of drops by receivers. Allen is No. 59 in NCAA pass efficiency (140.2) after 1 week. Cole Kelley led a 10-play TD series, hitting 2 of 3 passes for 44 yards and a TD. Ty Storey got the final series, all kneel-downs.

ADVANTAGE Even

Running backs

TCU's Kyle Hicks (1,042 rushing yards in 2016) did not play last week with an undisclosed injury. Hicks had 4 100-yard games in 2016 and is one of two returning FBS backs with 1,000 rushing and 400 receiving yards. He rushed for 49 yards and 2 TDs and had 8 catches for 92 yards vs. Arkansas. His status is questionable. Darius Anderson (13-67 rushing) averaged 5.2 yards per carry vs. Jackson State.

Arkansas used a three-man attack last week, with Chase Hayden (14-120 rushing, 1 TD), Devwah Whaley (12-60, 1) and David Williams (7-23, 2). Whaley is expected to play more today. T.J. Hammonds (3-22) added 7.3 yards per carry. Fullbacks Kendrick Jackson and Hayden Johnson did well as lead blockers. Screen passes could be big for the Hogs.

ADVANTAGE Even

Receivers/Tight ends

TCU returns 5 wideouts with 600-plus receiving yards: KaVontae Turpin (944), Ty Slanina (877), Desmon White (703), Taj Williams (702) and Emanuel Porter (616). White caught 2 TD passes last week; Slanina caught 4 passes. Porter and Williams, each at 6-4, create matchup problems, as does 6-7 TE Cole Hunt. Rookies Kennedy Snell (1-13, TD) and Jalen Reagor (2-37) are weapons.

Outside of veteran Jared Cornelius (1-6), who received moderate work last week, this is virtually a new group. The Hogs did not throw deep and had 1 or 2 drops. Jonathan Nance (3-25) led the way, with Jarrod Barnes (2-30), Deon Stewart (2-22, 1 TD), TE Cheyenne O'Grady (2-17, 1), TE Austin Cantrell (2-16) Jordan Jones (1-8) and La'Michael Pettway (1-7) chipping in.

ADVANTAGE TCU

Line

TCU's offensive line, with returning senior starters in LT Joseph Noteboom, LG Austin Schlottman, C Patrick Morris and RT Matt Pryor is massive, maybe the largest group the Horned Frogs have ever had. Adding 6-6 RT Lucas Niang in, the Horned Frogs average 6-5, 317 pounds, led by the 6-7, 338-pound Pryor. Schlottman allowed no sacks in 818 snaps last year.

The Razorbacks are trying to put last year's 35 sacks behind them. C Frank Ragnow has started 27 consecutive games. LG Hjalte Froholdt started 2017 with a grade of 94. The right side, with true frosh RG Ty Clary and former walk-on RT Johnny Gibson, will be tested. LT Colton Jackson had a couple of penalties vs. the Frogs last year. Top backups: Brian Wallace, Zach Rogers, Paul Ramirez.

ADVANTAGE TCU

DEFENSE

Line

DT Chris Bradley is a crafty veteran, and Ross Blalock (6-4, 326) is a run plugger. The top ends in the 4-2-5 scheme are Mat Boesen (7 tackles), Ben Banogu (4, 1 sack), Ty Summers (4, 1.5 TFL) and L.J. Collier (3, 1 sack). The Frogs held Jackson State to 24 rushing yards while racking up 5 sacks and 15 TFLs.

The depth of the Hogs' 3-man front will get a test today. McTelvin Agim (4, 1 TFL) and T.J. Smith (2) start at end, with backing from Jake Hall (2, 1 sack), Armon Watts (1), Briston Guidry (2) and Jonathan Marshall (1). Bijhon Jackson (2), Austin Capps (1) and Dylan Hays rotate at nose guard. Arkansas held Florida A&M to 80 rushing yards and 2.6 per carry.

ADVANTAGE TCU

Linebackers

TCU's linebackers are fast and aggressive. Travin Howard (6, 1.5 TFL) led the Big 12 and was No. 6 in the FBS with 130 tackles in 2016. Arico Evans (3) had a 32-yard fumble return TD last week. Sammy Douglas (3) posted a career-high 17 tackles, 3 for loss vs. the Hogs last year. Converted safety Montrel Wilson (4, 1 TFL) missed 11 games in 2016 due to injury.

Arkansas' new 3-4 scheme will best tested. MLB De'Jon Harris (5, 1 TFL) was active last week, as WLB Dre Greenlaw (2) eased back into action, with Grant Morgan (5) and Dee Walker (3) behind them. Randy Ramsey (2, 1 sack) and Dwayne Eugene (2, 1 sack) are the top OLBs, backed by Gabe Richardson (1, 1 FF), Karl Roesler, and Hayden Henry (1).

ADVANTAGE Even

Secondary

TCU's corner is Ranthony Texada (2, 1 sack) with 29 career starts. Julius Lewis (1) and Jeff Gladney play the other corner spot. The safeties are Ridwan Issahaku (3, 1 sack), who had an INT return TD last week, Niko Small, who DNP last week and Nick Orr (5, 2 TFL), who gave up some big plays to the Hogs last year.

All eyes are on Arkansas' left CB spot, where Kamren Curl (3), Britto Tutt and Chevin Calloway (1) take over for Ryan Pulley opposite Henre' Toliver (2, 1 FR). Leading safeties Josh Liddell (2), Santos Ramirez (2) and De'Andre Coley (2) must tackle well in space today as they'll be challenged by a fleet of speedy ball carriers.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Special teams

TCU return man KaVontae Turpin ranks with the nation's best. He compiled a career-best 295 all-purpose yards on Arkansas last year, including key punt and kickoff returns. PK Jonathan Song was 8 for 8 on extra points last week, and did not try a FG. Adam Nunez averaged 32 yards on 2 punts. Kickoff man Cole Bunce had 4 touchbacks on 10 kickoffs.

Arkansas junior Cole Hedlund was 7 of 7 on extra points last week and did not try a FG. Kick returners Deon Stewart and De'Vion Warren should get a chance, as TCU had 40 percent touchbacks last week. Blake Johnson averaged 38 yards on 2 punts. Henre' Toliver had a fair catch on every punt he caught. Cornelius' potential comeback as punt returner is questionable.

ADVANTAGE TCU

Intangibles

The Horned Frogs have plenty of motivation. Not just from last season, but it's their first visit to Fayetteville since a 53-10 loss in 1988. TCU is 33-10 (.767) on the road since 2009, the nation's third-best victory percentage in that span. The Horned Frogs also have a ranking to defend.

Arkansas would like to get skeptical fans, distressed by last year's finish, back on board. A victory over former SWC rival TCU would be a solid step. The enclosure of the north end zone is ongoing, but the bowl effect is causing sound to reverberate better, which could affect TCU's presnap routine. Also, being a 3-point underdog at home is further incentive for the Hogs.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Sports on 09/09/2017