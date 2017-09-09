BENTONVILLE 47, BIXBY, OKLA. 28

BIXBY, Okla. -- After trailing 21-0 in the second quarter, the Tigers came to life by scoring five unanswered touchdowns for the road victory.
Quarterback Nathan Lyons propelled Bentonville (1-1) to its best drive and connected on a 10-yard pass to top target Kam'Ron Mays-Hunt to open the second half.
From there, the Tiger defense played lights-out, with Angel Guerrero totaling three sacks in the second half. His third-down sack on the Spartans' first drive in the third quarter led to a blocked punt recovered by Jack Boettcher in the end zone, and all the momentum was swinging Bentonville's way.
Mays-Hunt scored another touchdown in the third quarter, and Harrison Campbell broke away for a 61-yard touchdown reception as the Tigers pulled away in the fourth. Easton Miller, who rushed for 65 yards on 24 carries, sealed the victory with a late 4-yard score.
