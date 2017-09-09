Fatal-stabbing suspect found under bed

BLYTHEVILLE -- Authorities arrested a man hiding in a Blytheville motel Thursday who was wanted in the stabbing death of a West Memphis man.

Blytheville Police Department officers and members of the U.S. Marshals' East Arkansas Fugitive Task Force found Marcus Jerome Reynolds, 39, hiding under a bed at the Relax Inn, said Capt. Scott Adams, commander of the Blytheville Police Department's criminal investigation division.

Reynolds was wanted in the Aug. 31 stabbing death of Willie Emery, 41.

Police found Emery on Vanderbilt Street in West Memphis at 9:15 p.m. Aug. 31 with multiple stab wounds to his abdomen, said Capt. Joe Baker of the West Memphis Police Department. Emery was taken to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis where he died.

Witnesses told police they saw Reynolds in a black Jeep Cherokee leaving the area where Emery was found. Blytheville police officers spotted Reynolds' vehicle in west Blytheville later that night. Investigators found blood inside the vehicle but did not locate Reynolds.

Adams said detectives learned Thursday that Reynolds was at the Relax Inn on Division Street in Blytheville.

Officers went to the hotel at 9 a.m. and found Angela White, 32, in a room. She told police no one else was in the room, but officers found Reynolds under a bed and arrested him. He was taken to the Crittenden County jail in Marion.

White also was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension.

Reynolds will be formally charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence in West Memphis District Court, Baker said.

State Desk on 09/09/2017