VIDEO: Football: Williams fuels Farmington win

FARMINGTON -- Mike Adams admitted his team was a little sluggish in the first half Friday night after more than a week between games.

He likely wasn't including Caleb Williams in that assessment.

Williams rushed for 173 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns to lead Farmington to a 48-18 win against Huntsville at Allen Holland Field. Williams powered an explosive Cardinals run game that chewed up 378 yards on the ground.

Farmington had not played a game since Aug. 29 when it hosted Prairie Grove.

"It just all comes down to power," Williams said of the Cardinals' running game. "That's our bread and butter. Our line did a great job blocking. They are huge guys, and if I just get behind them, I know I'm going to get five yards at least."

Williams got a lot more than that. Of his 18 carries in the night, 11 of them went for 9 yards or more. He was not the only Cardinal to shine in the ground attack. Three more Farmington runners gained at least 34 yards, with reserve Dimariae Donovan piling up 80 on just six carries, including a 50-yard touchdown run to seal the final score.

"I think we were a little rusty," Adams said. "It was a long time and we didn't play very well against Prairie Grove. We were anxious just to get back out there and I think it showed. We made a lot of mistakes in the first half offensively. We turned the ball over way too many times."

Four to be exact. The Cardinals (1-1) lost three fumbles and also had a pass intercepted. But even with the turnovers, Farmington led 21-6 at halftime as quarterback Trey Waggle fired a pair of short touchdown passes to Jacob Gray and Xavier Staten.

Huntsville took advantage of a Farmington botched attempt to field a punt as Zack Elsey came up with the recovery. Elsey also got the touchdown on a 25-yard slant pass from Sean McCone with six minutes left in the first half. Elsey scored all three touchdowns for the Eagles (1-1).

Farmington seized control of the game in the third quarter. Reid Turner, Jared Oskey and Williams found the end zone on the first three Cardinals possessions of the half with Turner tight-roping down the right sideline on a 37-yard run and Williams capping his big night with a 10-yard burst.

The Cardinals will be on the road for the first time this season next week as they travel to take on Class 4A's No. 1 team, Pea Ridge. Huntsville will host Elkins in the final nonconference games of the season.

