HOGS LIVE: Follow along for live updates from Arkansas-TCU game

Home / Latest News /

This article was published today at 2:12 p.m.

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, Arkansas coach Bret Bielema instructs his offense during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Florida A&M in Little Rock, Ark. After a convincing season-opening win over Florida A&M, Arkansas makes a step up in competition when it hosts No. 23 TCU on Saturday, Sept. 9. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson, File)