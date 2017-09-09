Indians win 16th in row, longest streak in 15 years

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INDIANS 5, ORIOLES 0

CLEVELAND -- Edwin Encarnacion hit a three-run home run in the first inning and the Cleveland Indians won their 16th consecutive, extending the best streak in franchise history -- and the longest in the majors in 15 years -- by beating the Baltimore Orioles 5-0 on Friday night.

Encarnacion's shot to straightaway center easily cleared the wall and landed in some trees next to Heritage Park, the team's hallowed area where past Cleveland stars and teams are immortalized.

These 2017 Indians are making a case for their inclusion.

"We're having a lot of fun here," said Mike Clevinger (9-5), who allowed just 3 hits in 6 innings.

Cleveland's string is the longest in the majors since the Oakland Athletics won 20 consecutive in 2002. The Indians, who have only trailed for two of 144 innings during the streak, are now five victories from matching the longest winning streak in major league history, 21 by the 1935 Chicago Cubs.

The 1916 New York Giants had a string of 26 victories, but that run included a tie.

Not only have the Indians not lost since Aug. 23, the defending AL champions have trailed only twice in 144 innings during the 16-game span and have outscored their opponents 114-28.

"They're playing pretty good baseball," Indians Manager Terry Francona said in a classic understatement. "That's a really good lineup that our guys kept off the board."

The Orioles were the latest team to run into the Indians and managed just four hits in the opener of a 10-day trip. Baltimore began the day two games back in the nine-team, wild-card scramble.

"They're leading the league in starting pitching and relief pitching, so you know that runs are going to come at a premium," Orioles Manager Buck Showalter said. "They played good defense and pitched well. That's a good combination."

Clevinger (9-5) improved his chances to pitch in the postseason with six strong innings as the AL Central leaders became just the third team in the expansion era -- since 1961 -- to win 16 consecutive in a season, joining the 2002 A's and Kansas City Royals, who also won 16 in a row.

TIGERS 5, BLUE JAYS 4 Jeimer Candelario helped turn the Tigers' first triple play in 16 years, Nicholas Castellanos slugged his third career grand slam and Detroit beat host Toronto.

RED SOX 9, RAYS 3 Drew Pomeranz did not allow a hit until the fifth inning and gave up two runs over six, Mookie Betts hit a three-run home run and Boston routed visiting Tampa Bay.

RANGERS 11, YANKEES 5 Martin Perez won his seventh consecutive start after playoff-hopeful host Texas rallied from an early four-run deficit and beat AL wild card-leading New York.

TWINS 8, ROYALS 5 Eddie Rosario homered and drove in four runs, helping visiting Minnesota beat Kansas City.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 11, PHILLIES 10 Michael A. Taylor raced for an inside-the-park grand slam when center fielder Odubel Herrera misplayed his line drive, and host Washington moved closer to a second consecutive NL East title with a victory over Philadelphia.

METS 5, REDS 1 Jose Reyes homered twice, Seth Lugo pitched six shutout innings and New York beat visiting Cincinnati for its third consecutive victory.

MARLINS 7, BRAVES 1 Jose Urena allowed only three hits in 6 1/3 innings and added his first career RBI to stop Miami's five-game skid and lead his team to a victory over host Atlanta.

BREWERS 2, CUBS 0 Ryan Braun hit his 300th home run, Jimmy Nelson combined with three relievers on a five-hitter, and visiting Milwaukee beat Chicago in the first regular-season Friday night game at Wrigley Field.

CARDINALS 4, PIRATES 1 Luke Weaver pitched shutout ball into the sixth inning and also drove in a run, helping host St. Louis improve its postseason hopes with a victory over Pittsburgh.

INTERLEAGUE

GIANTS 9, WHITE SOX 2 Pablo Sandoval snapped his 0-for-38 skid with a three-run home run, Matt Moore pitched effectively into the seventh inning and San Francisco beat host Chicago.

