ORIOLES

Hardy returns from DL

CLEVELAND -- Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy, out nearly three months with a broken right wrist, has been activated from the 60-day disabled list.

Hardy was hit by a pitch on June 18 and placed on the DL the following day. He is batting .211 with three home runs and 21 RBIs in 64 games and recently completed a minor league rehab assignment.

Tim Beckham, acquired from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline, has taken over the shortstop duties. He's batting .359 with seven homers and 20 RBIs since the trade.

Left-hander Andrew Faulkner, who had been pitching at Class AAA Norfolk, was designated for assignment.

DIAMONDBACKS

Goldschmidt held out

PHOENIX -- Paul Goldschmidt was held out of Arizona's lineup for the fifth game in a row Friday night even though he said he feels good and could play.

Instead, Manager Torey Lovullo had Goldschmidt go through a normal pregame routine of batting and infield practice, then report back on how he feels.

Goldschmidt was sidelined when he felt stiffness in his right elbow. The Diamondbacks said an MRI showed no structural damage.

Lovullo said that depending on how Goldschmidt felt, he might be available to pinch hit.

The Diamondbacks have done just fine without their star first baseman. They have won a club-record 13 consecutive games going into Friday night's game against San Diego.

RANGERS

Beltre honored

ARLINGTON, Texas -- A congratulatory letter from Willie Mays and a video tribute including a request from George Brett were part of a pregame ceremony in which the Texas Rangers recognized Adrian Beltre for joining the 3,000-hit club.

The ceremony Friday night before the series opener against the New York Yankees included the reading of a letter from Mays that started, "This is Willie here. Welcome to the club." Mays wrote that he knows it's not an easy accomplishment and told Beltre to "keep at it" because everybody loves to watch him hit.

A video shown during the ceremony included Brett, Pedro Martinez, Paul Molitor, David Ortiz, Robinson Cano, Felix Hernandez and Nelson Cruz congratulating Beltre on become the 31st player, and first from the Dominican Republic, to get 3,000 hits.

"When you get 3,153 (hits), retire, and five years after you retire, I will see you in Cooperstown," said Brett, a Hall of Famer whose 3,154 hits are the most by a third baseman.

Beltre got his 3,000th hit with a double July 30 at home against Baltimore. The third baseman has 3,035 career hits, though he hasn't played since straining his left hamstring Aug. 31 and could miss the rest of the regular season for wild card-hopeful Texas.

WHITE SOX

Rondon's season ends

CHICAGO -- Carlos Rodon's season is over.

The White Sox starter will not pitch again in 2017 because of inflammation in his left pitching shoulder and was placed on the 10-day disabled list, the team announced Friday.

Rodon, whose season start was delayed because of left biceps bursitis before he developed into the team's top starter, was scratched just before Thursday's start against the Indians with stiffness in his shoulder, saying, "I didn't feel right" while warming up.

That led to an MRI on Friday and the results came back during the Sox's game against the Giants at Guaranteed Rate Field. Rodon will undergo further evaluation next week.

Manager Rick Renteria said before the game the Sox would show "an abundance of caution" with Rodon, who is a big part of the team's rebuild as a potential top-of-the-rotation starter.

In 12 starts this season, Rodon, 24, went 2-5 with a 4.15 earned-run average and 76 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings.

Catcher Brantly pitches

CHICAGO -- Rob Brantly said it began with a joke.

The White Sox catcher recognized the team's predicament after left-hander Carlos Rodon was scratched before Thursday's 11-2 loss to the Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field. Knowing the Sox wouldn't want to burn all of their relievers to fill in, he told Manager Rick Renteria he could pitch.

"I was like 'Hey, fresh arm today if you need it,' and I gave him a high five -- completely joking," Brantly said. "And then like all of a sudden in the ninth inning, I'm standing on the mound of a Major League Baseball game."

Brantly got up in the bullpen in the second inning to prove to Sox coaches he could throw the ball over the plate. And then with the Sox trailing by eight runs in the ninth inning, Renteria turned to the 28-year-old catcher, who estimated he hadn't pitched since he was about 12 years old and in Little League.

"My heart was pounding," Brantly said. "When I was jogging down there, I got pretty nervous. Then the warmup pitches were OK, but the first pitch I think I threw it maybe 40 feet. So that was a rough start, but once I threw a strike I kind of relaxed and got into the groove of it a little bit."

Bradley Zimmer flied out to right field before Erik Gonzalez hit his second home run of the game to center field. Brantly then got Francisco Lindor and Greg Allen to ground out, making plays with first baseman Jose Abreu on each grounder.

Brantly was the first position player to pitch for the Sox this year -- and the first Sox primary catcher to pitch in a game in club history.

Sports on 09/09/2017