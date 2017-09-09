Shots fired in brawl at school stadium

One person was injured when a brawl outside North Little Rock High School's football game led to gunfire Friday night.

Police spokesman Sgt. Brian Dedrick said multiple shots were fired about 9:30 p.m. in a melee in a parking lot on the west side of the football stadium. Police locked down the stadium while officers responded to the shots.

Officers reportedly found one child outside the stadium who'd been injured by a bullet ricochet. The child, whom police did not identify, was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital with injuries that weren't considered life threatening.

Dedrick said police did not immediately have a suspect in the shooting. No arrests had been made.

Police reported that several youths were kicked out of the stadium for fighting before the gunfire occurred.

The fighting continued after the game between North Little Rock and Little Rock's McClellan had ended. As hundreds of people left the stadium, about 40 teenagers yelled, pushed one another and threw punches at Main and 22nd streets. Some walked into the street and blocked traffic.

Officers broke up the brawl and handcuffed at least one teen. Charges were unclear.

An investigation is ongoing.

Suspect in holdup of woman arrested

A man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint outside a North Little Rock bank last month was arrested Friday.

Anthony Cox, 23, was charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property.

The robbery occurred Aug. 25 in a drive-through lane at an Arvest bank branch at 4724 Camp Robinson Road.

Surveillance images released by police show a man pointing a gun into the driver's-side window of a woman's vehicle. The man, who wore a purple towel over his head, was then seen fleeing in a blue four-door car, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Officers arrested Cox about 11 a.m. Friday at a house at 2805 Longcoy St. in Little Rock.

Cox was being held in the Pulaski County jail.

Thief targets purse, drives off with car

A Little Rock woman was robbed Wednesday by a stranger who grabbed at her purse, shoved her to the ground and stole her car, according to a police report.

A 48-year-old woman told police that around 9:20 a.m., she pulled over in the 7200 block of Redwood Drive to get the purse out of her trunk.

She was approached by a stranger, who tried to yank her purse from her arms, she said. The pair fought until the attacker pushed her to the ground and fled in her silver 2016 Toyota Corolla, she said.

The woman reportedly had minor scratches on her arms.

No suspect was listed on the report.

Metro on 09/09/2017