Sooners recall loss to Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield clearly recalls the blowout in Norman when Ohio State came to town a year ago. The young Buckeyes dominated, quieting the home crowd in a 45-24 thumping of the Sooners.

Oklahoma didn't lose a game after that, reeling off 11 consecutive victories. Tonight the No. 5 Sooners visit Columbus to face No. 2 Ohio State. While Mayfield and his teammates downplay the revenge factor, they haven't forgotten the humiliation of last year's meeting. They remember the "embarrassing" spectacle of Buckeyes players singing the Ohio State school song on their turf.

"Everybody who was here for last year's huge loss definitely remembers that," he said.

Mayfield, who threw two interceptions, accepted much of the blame.

"I think it was a huge learning curve for me, losing that game and watching the film and realizing I didn't play well at all," he said. "Yeah, we had some good plays and we wound up scoring 20-plus points on a good team. But obviously we didn't get the outcome we wanted, and a huge part of that was on me."

Offensively, Oklahoma is not the same team, despite the rock solid presence of Mayfield and Brown. Thousand-yard rushers Joe Mixon and Samaje Perrine are gone, as is Mayfield's favorite target, Dede Westbrook, who accounted for 1,524 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns last year.

Abdul Adams leads a group of young running backs who will try to pick up the slack, and tight end Mark Andrews hauled in seven passes for 134 yards and a touchdown against UTEP last week. He's going to catch a ton of Mayfield passes this year.

On Ohio State's side, quarterback J.T. Barrett's top three receivers in last year's Oklahoma game have moved on, including Noah Brown, who caught four TD passes against the Sooners.

GEORGIA-NOTRE DAME

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A September nonconference game on the campus of a team that went 4-8 the previous season has surely never before drawn this amount of interest from Georgia fans.

Such is the power of Notre Dame. No matter the condition of Fighting Irish, the chance to see Touchdown Jesus signal a score in person will always be a big deal for college football fans.

The first-regular season meeting between Georgia and Notre Dame tonight is the most-anticipated road trip the Bulldogs have made in decades.

As an event, No. 15 Georgia (1-0) vs. No. 24 Notre Dame (1-0) is a rare opportunity for Bulldogs fans. As far as the game goes, however, it is far more important for the home team.

Coming off last season's flop, and the ensuing offseason overhaul of the program by Coach Brian Kelly, the Irish could use an early statement victory to settle everybody's nerves, quell the message board calls for a coaching change and take a big step toward burying bitter memories of 2016.

It's not the ideal spot for a freshman quarterback to make his first start, but that's what lies ahead for Jake Fromm of Georgia. He played well last week in a home rout of Appalachian State after relieving the injured Jacob Eason (knee).

Notre Dame had three 100-yard rushers last week in an easy victory against Temple, including quarterback Brandon Wimbush, a junior making his first start. Georgia got a combined 183 yards rushing and three touchdowns from the running back duo of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel.

STANFORD-USC

LOS ANGELES -- Although nearly a full decade has passed, Stanford's victory over Southern California in 2007 still seems downright preposterous.

The 0-3 Cardinal entered the Coliseum as 41-point underdogs and ended the Trojans' 35-game home winning streak with one of the most incredible upsets in college football history, 24-23. Stanford has largely controlled the century-long series between California's private school powers ever since, winning eight of the last 11 meetings.

"I like to call that game the beginning of our program," said Stanford Coach David Shaw, who was Jim Harbaugh's offensive coordinator when backup quarterback Tavita Pritchard led the Cardinal past Pete Carroll's powerhouse.

When No. 14 Stanford (1-0) returns to the Coliseum tonight to resume its season after a trip to Australia, the No. 6 Trojans (1-0) will have a 10-game winning streak and their annual hype as the preseason Pac-12 favorite.

This rivalry matchup has also become the unofficial start of the Pac-12 season, since both schools' series with Notre Dame essentially requires them to play an early-season conference game against each other. So while Stanford only had its blowout Down Under victory over Rice to prepare, USC had only a week to work on the gaping holes in its run defense exposed by Western Michigan in the Trojans' season-opening victory over the defending MAC champions.

Sports on 09/09/2017