Suspect in holdup of woman outside North Little Rock bank arrested
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
A man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint outside a North Little Rock bank last month was arrested Friday.
Anthony Cox, 23, was charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property.
The robbery occurred Aug. 25 in a drive-through lane at an Arvest bank branch at 4724 Camp Robinson Road.
Surveillance images released by police show a man pointing a gun into the driver's-side window of a woman's vehicle. The man, who wore a purple towel over his head, was then seen fleeing in a blue four-door car, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Officers arrested Cox about 11 a.m. Friday at a house at 2805 Longcoy St. in Little Rock.
Cox was being held in the Pulaski County jail.
