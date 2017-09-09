Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, September 09, 2017, 11:08 a.m.

Suspect in holdup of woman outside North Little Rock bank arrested

By Scott Carroll

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

A man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint outside a North Little Rock bank last month was arrested Friday.

Anthony Cox, 23, was charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property.

The robbery occurred Aug. 25 in a drive-through lane at an Arvest bank branch at 4724 Camp Robinson Road.

Surveillance images released by police show a man pointing a gun into the driver's-side window of a woman's vehicle. The man, who wore a purple towel over his head, was then seen fleeing in a blue four-door car, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Officers arrested Cox about 11 a.m. Friday at a house at 2805 Longcoy St. in Little Rock.

Cox was being held in the Pulaski County jail.

