Thief targets purse, drives off with car in Little Rock

A Little Rock woman was robbed Wednesday by a stranger who grabbed at her purse, shoved her to the ground and stole her car, according to a police report.

A 48-year-old woman told police that around 9:20 a.m., she pulled over in the 7200 block of Redwood Drive to get the purse out of her trunk.

She was approached by a stranger, who tried to yank her purse from her arms, she said. The pair fought until the attacker pushed her to the ground and fled in her silver 2016 Toyota Corolla, she said.

The woman reportedly had minor scratches on her arms.

No suspect was listed on the report.

