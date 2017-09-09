TODAY’S STATE COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAMES

All times Central

SWAC

UAPB AT AKRON

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field, Akron, Ohio

RADIO KUAP-FM, 89.7 in Pine Bluff

INTERNET ESPN3, uapblionsroar.com RECORDS Akron 0-1; UAPB 1-0

COACHES Monte Coleman (39-62 in 10th season at UAPB and overall); Terry Bowden (24-38 in sixth season at Akron and 164-100-2 in 24th season overall) SERIES First meeting

COMMENTS UAPB has never played Akron but is no stranger to facing teams from the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Golden Lions were defeated by New Mexico State 20-17 in 2007, lost to the University of Texas-El Paso 31-10 in 2010, dropped a 62-11 decision to Arkansas State in 2013, and lost 65-0 to Texas State in 2014. … UAPB was one of three Southwestern Athletic Conference teams to win last week. The other two were Alcorn State, which beat Miles 50-21, and Southern, which beat South Carolina State 14-8. … Akron was picked to finish fourth in the Mid-American Conference East division in the preseason and has won at least five games in each of its past four seasons under Coach Terry Bowden. … Quarterback Thomas Woodson threw for 2,079 yards and 18 touchdowns in 8 games last season for Akron, but he struggled in last week’s opener. The senior was 12-of-23 passing for 71 yards and 1 interception in a 52-point loss to Penn State. … Preseason All-MAC running back Warren Ball was held to 27 yards rushing on 13 carries in Week 1.

ARKANSAS TECH

AT HENDERSON STATE

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Carpenter-Haygood Stadium, Arkadelphia

RADIO KCJC-FM, 102.3, in Russellville; KYXK-FM, 106.9, flagship in Arkadelphia INTERNET arkansastechsports.com; hsusports.com

RECORDS Arkansas Tech 1-0 in Great American Conference; Henderson State 1-0 in GAC

COACHES Raymond Monica (24-22 in five seasons at Tech, 69-56 in 12 seasons overall); Scott Maxfield (89-43 in 13th season at Henderson State, 118-55 in 16 seasons overall)

SERIES Arkansas Tech leads 43-42-5. LAST MEETING Henderson State won 27-20 last season.

COMMENTS Henderson State has not lost to Arkansas Tech in the five meetings since the Great American Conference was formed in 2011. … Arkansas Tech beat No. 22 Southern Arkansas 28-21 last week after the Wonder Boys were down 21-14 at the start of the fourth quarter. The victory led Tech to receive 66 votes in the Division II AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25, although Tech remains unranked. … Tech senior quarterback Ty Reasnor, who went 14-of-24 passing for 215 yards, 3 touchdowns and 1 interception last week, will face a Henderson State defense that focused on Harding’s Flexbone offense last weekend. … Henderson State beat No. 15 and defending GAC champion Harding 28-20 last week.

GREAT AMERICAN CONFERENCE

HARDING

AT SOUTHERN ARKANSAS

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Wilkins Stadium, Magnolia

RADIO KVHU-FM, 95.3 in Searcy; KVMZ-FM, 99.1 in Magnolia

INTERNET hardingsports.com, muleriderathletics.com

RECORDS Harding 0-1 in Great American Conference; Southern Arkansas 0-1 in GAC

COACHES Paul Simmons (0-1 in first season at Harding and overall); Bill Keopple (42-43 in eight seasons at Southern Arkansas and overall)

SERIES Harding leads 27-25-1.

LAST MEETING Harding won 35-14 last season.

COMMENTS Harding began the season ranked No. 15, but fell out of the rankings in NCAA Division II after its 28-20 loss to Henderson State last week. … Harding junior quarterback Terrence Dingle was 4 of 8 passing with 101 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception in his second career start. He had 18 rushes for 15 yards and 2 touchdowns. … Harding senior running back Zach Shelley’s 109 yards rushing is second in the GAC. … Southern Arkansas junior quarterback Barrett Renner went 33 for 44 with 343 yards, 3 touchdowns and 1 interception in the Muleriders’ 28-21 loss to Arkansas Tech. … After starting out No. 22 in the AFCA Preseason Coaches Poll, SAU dropped out of the Top 25 after its loss in the season opener.

— Brooks Kubena

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO AT NW OKLAHOMA STATE

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Ranger Field, Alva, Okla.

RADIO KHBM-FM, 93.7, in Monticello INTERNET uamsports.com

RECORDS Arkansas-Monticello 0-1; NW Okla. State 0-1

COACHES Hud Jackson (18-48 in sixth season at UAM and overall); Matt Walter (7-15 in third season at NW Okla. State and overall)

SERIES NW Okla. State leads 4-3.

LAST MEETING NW Okla. State won 59-56 last season.

COMMENTS UAM lost its season opener 20-19 to SW Oklahoma State last week. The game ended when a UAM field goal attempt was blocked in the final seconds. … With three lost fumbles, the Boll Weevils are tied for last in the Great American Conference in turnover margin (-2). … UAM senior wide receiver Jalen Tolliver, 2016 Don Hansen All-American honorable mention, had 5 catches for 82 yards. … NW Okla. State gave up 455 total yards and 255 yards rushing in a 31-28 loss to Ouachita Baptist last week. … NW Okla. State senior receiver Da’Shawn Gordon has the GAC lead in receptions, 10, with 93 yards and a touchdown.

— Brooks Kubena

OUACHITA BAPTIST

AT SW OKLAHOMA STATE

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Milam Stadium, Weatherford, Okla.

RADIO KHTE-FM, 96.5, in Little Rock; KUOA, AM 1290 and FM 97.7, in Si-loam Springs; KAMD-FM, 97.1, in Camden; KZNG, AM 1340 and FM 105.5, in Hot Springs; KNAS-FM, 105.5, in Nashville; KQOR-FM, 105.3, in Mena

INTERNET obutigers.com

RECORDS OBU 1-0 in Great American Conference; SW Okla. State 1-0 in GAC COACHES Todd Knight (92-91 in 19th season at OBU, 120-123-2 in 25th season overall); Dan Cocannouer (35-53 in nine seasons at SW Okla. State and overall)

SERIES Ouachita Baptist leads 9-4.

LAST MEETING Ouachita Baptist won 42-34 last season.

COMMENTS OBU sophomore running back Shun’cee Thomas leads the Great American Conference in rushing yards after recording 124 yards on 25 carries with 2 touchdowns in the Tigers’ 31-28 victory over NW Okla. State. … OBU is 5-1 in Week 2 games since the GAC was formed in 2011. … SW Okla. State junior linebacker Dominic Blue blocked a field goal in the final seconds to beat Arkansas-Monticello 20-19 in the season opener. … SW Okla. State sophomore quarterback Casey Freeman was 11 of 24 passing with 1 touchdown and 1 interception in his first career start.

— Brooks Kubena

CSFL

LANGSTON (OKLA.) AT LYON

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Pioneer Stadium, Batesville RADIO KZLE-FM 93.1, in Batesville

INTERNET lyonscots.com

RECORDS Langston 1-0, 0-0 in Central States Football League; Lyon 1-1, 0-0 COACHES Quinton Morgan (8-2 in second season at Langston and overall); Kyle Phelps (4-9 in second season at Lyon and overall)

SERIES Langston leads 2-0.

COMMENTS Langston is ranked No. 22 in the NAIA Football Coaches Top 25 poll. … Quarterback Milton Harper was 9 of 20 for 151 yards and 2 touchdowns last week for the Lions. Defensive lineman Tyler Bess had a 61-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the game. … Langston has two Arkansans listed on its roster: Joel Thurman, a sophomore offensive lineman from Nashville, and Prince Gilmore, a freshman offensive lineman from Fort Smith Northside. … Lyon fell behind 21-0 last week at Hendrix before Joe Mahe scored on an 11-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter. It was the first of three rushing touchdowns on the day for Mahe, who has four on the season. … Tight end Jonathan Hendrix leads the Scots with 7 receptions and 116 yards, while Mahe leads the team with 119 yards rushing. … Linebacker Christian Cain has a team-high 15 tackles, including 3 for a loss of 9 yards, while defensive backs Xavier Story and Tre Hawkins each have a pair of interceptions.

— Frankie Frisco

SAA

TEXAS LUTHERAN AT HENDRIX

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Young-Wise Memorial Stadium, Conway

INTERNET hendrixwarriors.com

RECORDS Texas Lutheran 0-0 (2-8 in 2016); Hendrix 1-0

COACHES Carl Gustafson (0-0 in first season at Texas Lutheran and overall); Buck Buchanan (25-17 in fifth season at Hendrix and overall)

SERIES First meeting between schools COMMENTS Texas Lutheran is located in Seguin, Texas, and is a member of the American Southwest Conference for football only. … TLU Coach Carl Gustafson will coach his first collegiate game today for the Bulldogs. He is the 21st head football coach in the school’s history and takes over for Danny Padron, who retired after seven seasons after leading the Bulldogs to three conference championships. … Hendrix quarterback Miles Thompson was named the Southern Athletic Association’s Offensive Player of the Week after last week’s victory over Lyon. Thompson completed 27 of 35 passes for 346 yards and 6 touchdowns. Teammate Ben Luedtke was named the conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week, returning four kickoffs for 164 yards, including one for a 95-yard touchdown. He also had 4 receptions for 58 yards and 1 touchdown. … Kody Smith led the defense for the Warriors against Lyon with 5 tackles, 2 for a loss, including a sack.