Top Performers

GRANT ALLEN, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER Completed 14 of 21 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-0 win at Jefferson City, Mo.

DARIUS BOWERS, FAYETTEVILLE Completed 22 of 39 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns.

ZACK ELSEY, HUNTSVILLE Scored all three touchdowns for the Eagles and added a fumble recovery in a 48-18 loss to Farmington.

CODY GRAY, FAYETTEVILLE Caught seven passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns in Fayetteville's overtime loss to Bryant.

PEYTON HOLT, GREENWOOD Had five catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown.

CONNOR NOLAND, GREENWOOD Was 11-of-14 passing for 235 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown in the Bulldogs' 49-0 win over Fort Smith Southside.

AUSTIN O'BRIEN, GRAVETTE Had 23 tackles, including 13 solo stops, while also rushing for 82 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 28-13 loss against Booneville.

JADON JACKSON, BENTONVILLE WEST Had five catches for 170 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for two touchdowns on four carries for 49 yards.

WILL JARRETT, BETONVILLE WEST Threw for three touchdowns while completing 9 of 18 passes for 235 yards.

ANTHONY JOHNSON, PRAIRIE GROVE Rushed for 129 yards and scored two touchdowns in the Tigers' 41-21 win over Vian, Okla.

BRAYDEN JOHNSON, ALMA Finished with eight catches for 75 yards against Springdale High.

HUNTER LOYD, ROGERS HIGH Accounted for three total touchdowns -- one rushing, two passing -- while completing 18 of 26 passes for 245 yards to help the Mounties improve to 2-0.

COLIN MCWHORTER, ROGERS HIGH Had eight catches for 88 yards in a 28-25 win over Claremore, Okla.

WILL MUELLER, SPRINGDALE HIGH Finished 15-of-20 passing for 212 yards, one touchdown and an interception in the first half in a win over Alma.

KRIS MULINGA, FAYETTEVILLE Had 13 receptions for 138 yards in a 38-37 overitme loss agianst Bryant. It was the senior's second consecutive 100-yard game.

AARON PRESTON, PRAIRIE GROVE Rushed for 100 yards on just eight carries for the Tigers.

TYREESE SMALLWOOD, BENTONVILLE WEST Rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries in a 48-14 win against Little Rock Central.

BRANDON ULMER, BOONEVILLE Rushed for 117 yards in the Bearcats' 28-13 win at Gravette.

GARRETT VAUGHAN, SPRINGDALE HIGH Ran for career highs in yards (134) and touchdowns (4).

CALEB WILLIAMS, FARMINGTON Rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Cardinals to a 48-18 win over Huntsville.

DERRICK WISE, FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE The junior quarterback rushed 22 times for 184 yards and three touchdowns against Van Buren. He also completed 7 of 12 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

KENNY WOOD, GREENWOOD Rushed 20 times for 166 yards and a touchdown in a blowout home win against Southside.

Sports on 09/09/2017