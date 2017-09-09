UCA still on road, back in its own league
Today’s game
WHEN 6 p.m. Central
WHERE Roy Stewart Stadium, Murray, Ky.
RECORDS Central Arkansas 0-1; Murray State 1-0
COACHES Steve Campbell (23-14 in fourth season at UCA, 50-22 in sixth season overall); Mitch Stewart (12-15 in third season at Murray State and overall) SERIES UCA leads 3-0-1.
LAST MEETING UCA won 42-20 in 2012 RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway; KKPT-FM, 94.1, in Little Rock
INTERNET ucasports.com/KUCA
WHEN UCA HAS THE BALL UCA opened its 2017 season last weekend at Kansas State with a balanced attack typical since Steve Campbell became the school’s head coach in 2014. Atypical of last season, UCA primarily relied on a single running back, sophomore Carlos Blackman. He rushed for 114 yards on 24 carries. Freshman Kierre Crossley carried 12 times for 31 yards. Senior quarterback Hayden Hildebrand passed for 198 yards against Kansas State. Junior Lester Wells led UCA with 6 receptions for 41 yards. He was among 11 UCA players who caught at least one pass. Sophomore Roman Gordon caught three passes for 21 yards and scored on an 8-yard pass from Hildebrand.
WHEN MURRAY STATE HAS THE BALL Murray State is led by junior quarterback Shuler Bentley, who passed for 162 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 67-7 season-opening victory over Kentucky Wesleyan. Senior receiver Jordan Gandy caught three touchdown passes, including a 52-yard score from reserve freshman quarterback Corey Newble. Gandy caught 4 passes for 90 yards. Senior Demetric Johnson caught 7 passes for 80 yards and 1 touchdown.
WHAT’S AT STAKE UCA last began a season with consecutive road losses in 2015, when it lost at Samford, 45-16, and at Oklahoma State, 32-8. UCA has not since lost consecutive games, home or away.
CONWAY -- The Central Arkansas University Bears stay on the road for their second game of the 2017 season today, but this one figures to be a better matchup.
The Bears go from playing Kansas State, the 19th-ranked FBS team, to Murray State, which like UCA competes in th Football Championship Subdivision.
Kickoff at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, Ky., is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Kansas State defeated UCA 55-19, but the Bears were within 17-16 midway in the second quarter before the Wildcats pulled away.
Murray State began its season with a 67-7 home-field victory over NCAA Division II Kentucky Wesleyan.
UCA Coach Steve Campbell said he did not believe the final score indicated how well UCA played at Kansas State, particularly on offense. UCA gained 421 total yards and picked up 28 first downs against a Kansas State defense that led the Big 12 Conference in total defense last season, giving up an average of 372.4 yards a game.
"There were a lot of positive things that came out last weekend," Campbell said. "We knew they were at the top of their league in defense, and when we started breaking them down on film, we said, 'Where are our yards going to come from?' They are really really good on defense. I was very pleased with the way we were able to move the football."
Senior quarterback Hayden Hildebrand completed 27 of 35 passes for 198 yards and 1 touchdown with 1 interception. Sophomore running back Carlos Blackman rushed 24 times for 114 yards.
"I was pleased with the way we were able to run the football, and Hayden was very, very efficient throwing it," Campbell said. "There were a lot of positives for us offensively."
A 96-yard return of the opening kickoff put Kansas State at the UCA 4 and set up a 1-yard touchdown run that gave Kansas State a 7-0 lead with 13:58 left in the first quarter. Kansas State also scored on a 70-yard second-quarter punt return.
"Kansas State is a team that will make you pay for your mistakes," Campbell said.
"We made some mistakes in that game that really hurt our chances," Hildebrand said. "Even if you took them away, I'm not saying we would've won the game, but the score definitely didn't indicate where we stood with them. We moved the ball really well. I think there are a lot of good things to look forward to from our offense."
Hildebrand said he wasn't surprised by Blackman's season-opening performance. Blackman led UCA in rushing last season with 616 yards, but Antwon Wells, in his final season of eligibility, led the team in rushing attempts and rushed for 580 yards. Hildebrand said Blackman relishes his role as UCA's lead back assured.
"I think he's more comfortable now," Hildebrand said. "I think he knows he's the first-string running back. He knows he's as big and strong as anybody out there. He's fast. He's smart. He knows what he's doing. The big difference between him this year and last year is just peace of mind. He knows what he can do. He's a great running back, and when it's all said and done, I think he'll be one of the best ones to ever come through here."
"Carlos has worked really hard in the weight room," Campbell said. "I expect him to continue to improve each year, but you can see that he's a very, very strong runner."
Campbell said he expects significant challenges from each of UCA's opponents this season, including Murray State.
"Murray State is very good offensively, and they have a lot of athleticism defensively," Campbell said. "They have a lot of guys who can run, and they show a lot of multiple looks that make you prepare. It's not that they do anything we haven't seen before, it's just that they do everything we've seen before."
