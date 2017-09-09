Home / Latest News /
US Air Force aircraft sent to Arkansas ahead of Irma
By Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:15 p.m.
JACKSONVILLE — U.S. Air Force aircraft and personnel from Florida have arrived in Arkansas as Hurricane Irma threatens the East Coast.
Little Rock Air Force Base says in a news release Saturday that 400 personnel from Hurlburt Field in Florida with aircraft that include the U-28A, CV-22 Ospreys and the MC-130H Combat Talon II will be housed at the base until the weather threat ends.
The Category 4 hurricane battered much of Cuba Saturday as it continued on a path toward Florida.
The Air Force is also relocating other aircraft that's in the potential path of the hurricane to reduce the chance of it being damaged.
