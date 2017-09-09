Vehicle kills man walking on road
This article was published today at 3:04 a.m.
A 77-year-old pedestrian died after he was hit along a highway in Ashley County on Thursday, authorities said.
A 2017 Chevrolet was heading south on Arkansas 133 about 8:10 p.m. when it struck a pedestrian, Max Huber of Crossett, who was walking south in a traffic lane, according to an Arkansas State Police report.
Huber was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The Chevrolet's driver was not listed as injured.
The weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the accident, state police reported.
[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]
Metro on 09/09/2017
Print Headline: Vehicle kills man walking on road
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Vehicle kills man walking on road
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.