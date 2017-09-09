Vehicle kills man walking on road

A 77-year-old pedestrian died after he was hit along a highway in Ashley County on Thursday, authorities said.

A 2017 Chevrolet was heading south on Arkansas 133 about 8:10 p.m. when it struck a pedestrian, Max Huber of Crossett, who was walking south in a traffic lane, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Huber was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The Chevrolet's driver was not listed as injured.

The weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the accident, state police reported.

