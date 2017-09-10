Bryant boys lead Clemson over Auburn

SEC

NO. 3 CLEMSON 14,

NO. 13 AUBURN 6

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Kelly Bryant had two touchdown runs after getting knocked hard to the ground and defensive end Austin Bryant had four of Clemson's 11 sacks in the No. 3 Tigers' 14-6 victory over Auburn on Saturday night.

This was billed as an early showcase between elite teams with dreams of the College Football Playoffs. Instead, Clemson's Bryants never gave Auburn (1-1) much of a chance.

Bryant, making his second career start at quarterback for defending national champion Clemson, appeared to be seriously hurt after he remained on the ground on a hit by Dontavius Russell. But after a few moments in the medical tent, Bryant returned to direct a pair of touchdown drives that gave Clemson (2-0) the lead for good.

"I just had the wind knocked out of me. I was fine," Kelly Bryant said. "I wasn't going to go out like that."

Bryant's 3-yard run right before halftime put Clemson ahead 7-6. He finished the next possession with a spinning, 27-yard burst.

Clemson's defense squashed any chance of an Auburn comeback. Bryant was nearly unblockable and created havoc for quarterback Jarrett Stidham and Auburn, which was held to 117 yards.

Austin Byrant sacked Stidham on Auburn's final two plays as the Baylor transfer desperately tried to get the ball downfield. Bryant threw for 181 yards on 19-of-29 passing. He also rushed for 68 yards.

"Football players are tough-minded people," Austin Bryant said. "This just shows we were the most prepared team."

Auburn has got to find a way to get its offense going and it must start with the offensive line. Jarrett Stidham was continually chased all over the field by Clemson defenders, who registered seven sacks.

Clemson still has some issues to work out on offense. The Tigers' running game struggled to get going and the team made too many mistakes in keeping drives going.

But Clemson's defense did as advertised, shutting down Auburn until its offense with its bevy of new skill players (Bryant at QB, Milan Richard at tight end, C.J. Fuller at tailback and receivers Deon Cain and Ray-Ray McCloud as starters) grow more comfortable playing together.

NO. 1 ALABAMA 41,

FRESNO STATE 10

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Jalen Hurts ran for 154 yards and two touchdowns and passed for a third score in No. 1 Alabama's victory over Fresno State on Saturday, getting the Tide rolling with a 55-yard touchdown run two plays into the game.

Alabama (2-0) polished off the 44-point underdog Bulldogs (1-1) with a workmanlike performance on the heels of a hard-hitting opening victory over No. 10 Florida State in Atlanta.

Hurts completed 14 of 18 passes for 128 yards, but his biggest play came in the opening minute. He kept on a zone read and sprinted for a touchdown, stepping out of a last-gasp tackle attempt at the 15.

Alabama outgained the Bulldogs 305-58 on the ground.

NO. 12 LSU 45, CHATTANOOGA 10

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Derrius Guice ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns, D.J. Chark returned a punt 65 yards for a score, and No. 12 LSU overcame bouts of sloppiness in a victory over Chattanooga (0-2).

Danny Etling passed for 227 yards and a TD, connecting on eight of 14 attempts in less than three quarters of work for the Tigers (2-0). Etling's scoring pass was a 36-yarder to Drake Davis, who had only one career catch before that.

Chark had three receptions for 103 yards, including a 48-yard catch from Etling in the third quarter. Chark also had a 79-yard punt return for a would-be TD negated by a holding penalty.

NO. 15 GEORGIA 20,

NO. 24 NOTRE DAME 19

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy led a swarming Georgia defense and the No. 15 Bulldogs got just enough plays from an offense starting a freshman quarterback to beat No. 24 Notre Dame in their first road trip to this part of country in more than five decades.

Rodrigo Blankenship kicked a 30-yard field goal with 3:39 remaining to give the Bulldogs (2-0) a one-point lead, and that was enough for Carter and company.

Georgia stopped Brandon Wimbush and the Fighting Irish (1-1) on downs once. Then, on Notre Dame's final drive, Bellamy blind-sided the quarterback and Carter recovered the fumble with 1:27 left to seal it.

NO. 25 TENNESSEE 42,

INDIANA STATE 7

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Ty Chandler returned the opening kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown, Carlin Fils-aime had two scoring runs and No. 25 Tennessee breezed to a victory over Football Championship Subdivision program Indiana State.

Five days after John Kelly ran for four touchdowns in Tennessee's 42-41 double-overtime triumph over Georgia Tech, he shared the spotlight with his backups in a game that had much less suspense. Kelly ran for 80 yards and caught five passes for 60 yards to lead the Volunteers (2-0) in rushing and receiving.

Chandler took the opening kickoff just to the right of the right hash, easily shed an attempted arm tackle as he approached his own 35 and ran untouched the rest of the way. Fils-aime, who didn't have a single carry against Georgia Tech, scored on two of his three rushing attempts.

VANDERBILT 42,

ALABAMA A&M 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur threw four touchdown passes and ran for another as the Commodores smashed Alabama A&M, improving to 2-0 for the first time under fourth-year Coach Derek Mason.

The Commodores dominated all facets of the game as they readied for next week's home challenge against 19th-ranked Kansas State. Shurmur completed 12-of-12 passes for 175 yards and three scores in the first half alone, finishing 15-for-18 for 202 yards.

Vanderbilt outgained the Bulldogs 291-38 in the opening two quarters, holding Alabama A&M (0-2) to three first downs. The Commodores blocked one Bulldogs punt -- converting it into a touchdown -- and deflected another. Vanderbilt scored touchdowns on five-of-six possessions in the opening half.

KENTUCKY 27,

EASTERN KENTUCKY 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Stephen Johnson accounted for two touchdowns and Benny Snell rushed for the go-ahead touchdown late in the third quarter to rally Kentucky past Eastern Kentucky.

Nearly two years after rallying late to eventually beat the FCS Colonels 34-27 in overtime, the Wildcats (2-0) overcame ineffective play on both sides of the ball that created a 13-3 second-quarter deficit. Johnson rebounded from a shaky start to hit tight end C.J. Conrad for a 23-yard TD just before halftime and then Blake Bone for 43 yards in the third. Snell's 25-yard TD run on the next play provided a 17-16 lead.

On the next possession Johnson spun past several defenders down the right sideline for a 21-yard TD run with 10:09 remaining. He finished 15 of 22 passing for 224 yards and rushed for 48 yards. Kentucky outgained EKU 436-318 in its home opener and improved to 5-0 against the Colonels (0-2).

MISSISSIPPI 45,

TENNESSEE MARTIN 23

OXFORD, Miss. -- Mississippi quarterback Shea Patterson threw for a single-game school record 489 yards and five touchdowns as the Rebels rallied from a second-quarter deficit to defeat UT Martin (1-1).

Patterson finished 32-of-43 passing and led five consecutive scoring drives, accounting for 31 unanswered points that spanned the second and third quarters. In 2 games, Patterson has thrown for 918 yards and 9 touchdowns, connecting with 10 different receivers.

A.J. Brown had touchdown catches of 58 and 2 yards, finishing with 156 yards on 8 receptions. DeMarkus Lodge, Jordan Wilkins and D.K. Metcalf added scoring receptions of 28, 16 and 2 yards, respectively. The Rebels (2-0) finished with 543 total yards.

SOUTH CAROLINA 31, MISSOURI 13

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Deebo Samuel ran for two touchdowns to help South Carolina cruise to a victory over Missouri in the SEC opener for both teams.

Missouri (1-1, 0-1) led 10-0 early in the second quarter when tight end Jason Reese slipped past linebacker T.J. Brunson, hauled in a Drew Lock pass and outran his pursuers. South Carolina (2-0, 1-0) trailed for only 30 seconds. Samuel returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown -- his second TD return in two weeks. After the Gamecocks' Jamyest Williams intercepted Lock, Samuel struck again, scoring on a 25-yard jet sweep. Samuel finished with five catches for 45 yards.

Jake Bentley was 18 of 28 for 187 yards passing and threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst to stretch South Carolina's lead to 21-10 midway through the third quarter. Hurst added a 2-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.

TEXAS A&M 24, NICHOLLS STATE 14

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Kendall Bussey ran for 97 yards and the go-ahead 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter as Texas A&M outlasted Nicholls State.

The game was tied at 14-all when Bussey bulled into the end zone for A&M's first score since the first quarter with about 7 1/2 minutes left to put the Aggies (1-1) on top.

Nicholls State (1-1), an FCS school which plays in the Southland Conference, challenged the Aggies. Lorran Fonseca made field goals of 37 and 34 yards in the second quarter to get the Colonels within 14-6 at halftime.

MISSISSIPPI STATE 57,

LOUISIANA TECH 21

RUSTON, La. -- Nick Fitzgerald threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more to lead Mississippi State over Louisiana Tech.

Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons scored two touchdowns, one after blocking a punt and recovering the ball in the end zone, and another after recovering a fumble and running 90 yards for the touchdown.

Louisiana Tech jumped out to a 9-0 lead, partly thanks to an errant Fitzgerald throw that was intercepted by Amik Robertson and returned to Mississippi State's 2-yard line. Two plays later Kam McKnight ran for a 1-yard touchdown. That's where and when the good news ended for Louisiana Tech.

