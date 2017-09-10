INTERACTIVE: LRPD crime map
The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.
Little Rock
72202
• 3501 Oakwood Road, residence, Steele Strauss, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 27, property valued at $600.
72204
• 2210 S. Valentine St., residence, Kendra Brown, 11:20 a.m. Aug. 9, property valued at $141.
• 2606 S. Tyler St., residence, Morgan Moore, 1:12 a.m. Aug. 26, property value unknown.
• 3108 Gilman St., residence, Shasta Jackson, 7 a.m. Aug. 30, property valued at $300.
• 4119 W. 13th St., residence, Stacy Bell, 1:47 a.m. Aug. 31, property value unknown.
72205
• 18 Nottingham Road, business, Debi Miner, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 25, property valued at $2,101.
• 14 Overby Circle, residence, Georgia Seward, 7:37 p.m. Aug. 26, property value unknown.
72206
• 2500 S. Arch St., residence, Belal Eid, 6:05 a.m. Aug. 27, property valued at $5,360.
• 1308 W. Charles Bussey Ave., residence, Lola Culbreath, 2 a.m. Aug. 30, property value unknown.
72209
• 9620 Comstock Road, residence, Jonathan Garcia, noon Aug. 26, property valued at $1,476, cash total unknown.
• 7900 Bradley Drive, residence, Heidi Caballero, 4:40 p.m. Aug. 26, property value unknown.
• 62 S. Meadowcliff Drive, residence, Mekayla Mitchell, 5 a.m. Aug. 27, property valued at $340, cash totaling $200.
• 8414 Doyle Springs Road, residence, Vianey Torres, 3:10 a.m. Aug. 29, property value unknown.
• 8306 Dreher Lane, residence, Steven Strange, 5:48 a.m. Aug. 29, property valued at $1,739.
• 7212 Geyer Springs Road, business, John Tidwell, 11:15 p.m. Aug. 29, property valued at $1,130, cash totaling $300.
• 7521 Geyer Springs Road, business, Juan Barraza, 4:57 a.m. Aug. 31, property valued at $300, cash totaling $250.
72211
• 11305 Birchwood Drive, residence, Lindsey Mangan, 8 a.m. Aug. 22, property valued at $1,300.
• 23 Alton Lane, residence, Jeremy Belknap, 8 a.m. Aug. 26, property valued at $600.
72212
• 1912 Green Mountain Drive, residence, Jermone Gilbert, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 27, property valued at $3,210, cash totaling $200.
• 11 Coleen Court, residence, Allen Bird, 12:45 p.m. Aug. 30, property valued at $4,501, cash totaling $500.
72223
• 16900 Cantrell Road, business, Tammy Brooks, 5:10 a.m. Aug. 31, property valued at $1,200.
72227
• 9214 N. Rodney Parham Road, business, Aaron Winkler, 5 p.m. Aug. 27, property value unknown.
North Little Rock
72114
• 800 N. Beech St., Bldg. 15 Apt. 180, residence, Renika Wilson, noon Aug. 25, property valued at $160.
• 2600 John Ashley Drive, Bldg. E Apt. 106, residence, Lekevia Hatchett, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25, property valued at $400.
• 1916 N. Magnolia St., residence, Edgar Lopez, 4:33 p.m. Sept. 1, property valued at $320, cash totaling $1,200.
72116
• 950 E. H Ave., residence, Carlton Rhodes, 9:30 a.m. Aug. 25, property valued at $1,225.
• 3819 Lakeview Road, residence, Danny Beacham, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 1, property valued at $18,900.
72117
• 2214 Village Drive, residence, Roberto Martinez, 11 a.m. Sept. 1, property valued at $800.
72118
• 1615 W. 44th St., residence, Kamaya Higgins, 8:15 a.m. Aug. 29, property valued at $945.
• 118 Parkview Drive, residence, Nicholas Abernathy, 10:45 a.m. Aug. 29, property valued at $6,070.
• 1224 W. 39th St., residence, Otear Graves, 8 a.m. Aug. 31, property valued at $1,850.
