The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 3501 Oakwood Road, residence, Steele Strauss, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 27, property valued at $600.

72204

• 2210 S. Valentine St., residence, Kendra Brown, 11:20 a.m. Aug. 9, property valued at $141.

• 2606 S. Tyler St., residence, Morgan Moore, 1:12 a.m. Aug. 26, property value unknown.

• 3108 Gilman St., residence, Shasta Jackson, 7 a.m. Aug. 30, property valued at $300.

• 4119 W. 13th St., residence, Stacy Bell, 1:47 a.m. Aug. 31, property value unknown.

72205

• 18 Nottingham Road, business, Debi Miner, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 25, property valued at $2,101.

• 14 Overby Circle, residence, Georgia Seward, 7:37 p.m. Aug. 26, property value unknown.

72206

• 2500 S. Arch St., residence, Belal Eid, 6:05 a.m. Aug. 27, property valued at $5,360.

• 1308 W. Charles Bussey Ave., residence, Lola Culbreath, 2 a.m. Aug. 30, property value unknown.

72209

• 9620 Comstock Road, residence, Jonathan Garcia, noon Aug. 26, property valued at $1,476, cash total unknown.

• 7900 Bradley Drive, residence, Heidi Caballero, 4:40 p.m. Aug. 26, property value unknown.

• 62 S. Meadowcliff Drive, residence, Mekayla Mitchell, 5 a.m. Aug. 27, property valued at $340, cash totaling $200.

• 8414 Doyle Springs Road, residence, Vianey Torres, 3:10 a.m. Aug. 29, property value unknown.

• 8306 Dreher Lane, residence, Steven Strange, 5:48 a.m. Aug. 29, property valued at $1,739.

• 7212 Geyer Springs Road, business, John Tidwell, 11:15 p.m. Aug. 29, property valued at $1,130, cash totaling $300.

• 7521 Geyer Springs Road, business, Juan Barraza, 4:57 a.m. Aug. 31, property valued at $300, cash totaling $250.

72211

• 11305 Birchwood Drive, residence, Lindsey Mangan, 8 a.m. Aug. 22, property valued at $1,300.

• 23 Alton Lane, residence, Jeremy Belknap, 8 a.m. Aug. 26, property valued at $600.

72212

• 1912 Green Mountain Drive, residence, Jermone Gilbert, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 27, property valued at $3,210, cash totaling $200.

• 11 Coleen Court, residence, Allen Bird, 12:45 p.m. Aug. 30, property valued at $4,501, cash totaling $500.

72223

• 16900 Cantrell Road, business, Tammy Brooks, 5:10 a.m. Aug. 31, property valued at $1,200.

72227

• 9214 N. Rodney Parham Road, business, Aaron Winkler, 5 p.m. Aug. 27, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72114

• 800 N. Beech St., Bldg. 15 Apt. 180, residence, Renika Wilson, noon Aug. 25, property valued at $160.

• 2600 John Ashley Drive, Bldg. E Apt. 106, residence, Lekevia Hatchett, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25, property valued at $400.

• 1916 N. Magnolia St., residence, Edgar Lopez, 4:33 p.m. Sept. 1, property valued at $320, cash totaling $1,200.

72116

• 950 E. H Ave., residence, Carlton Rhodes, 9:30 a.m. Aug. 25, property valued at $1,225.

• 3819 Lakeview Road, residence, Danny Beacham, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 1, property valued at $18,900.

72117

• 2214 Village Drive, residence, Roberto Martinez, 11 a.m. Sept. 1, property valued at $800.

72118

• 1615 W. 44th St., residence, Kamaya Higgins, 8:15 a.m. Aug. 29, property valued at $945.

• 118 Parkview Drive, residence, Nicholas Abernathy, 10:45 a.m. Aug. 29, property valued at $6,070.

• 1224 W. 39th St., residence, Otear Graves, 8 a.m. Aug. 31, property valued at $1,850.

Metro on 09/10/2017