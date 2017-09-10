Drugs, cash found; Grapevine man arrested

A man has been arrested after thousands of dollars in cash and more than 4 pounds of suspected marijuana were found during an investigation.

Toure Dorn, 24, of Grapevine was under surveillance as part of an investigation by the Pine Bluff Police Department's vice and narcotics division, according to a news release.

Police say Dorn was stopped and found to be in possession of marijuana. A search warrant at a hotel in the Pine Bluff area yielded more drugs.

About 4 pounds of marijuana was seized as well as $9,515 in cash and Dorn's 2005 BMW 325i.

Dorn was booked into the Jefferson County jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released Thursday on $25,000 bond, according to an online inmate roster.

Authorities said an investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

State Desk on 09/10/2017