Elliott in, Beckham now in doubt today

ARLINGTON, Texas -- A month ago, the Dallas Cowboys figured to be without star running back Ezekiel Elliott for the opener while facing the New York Giants and dynamic receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Now, Beckham is the one in doubt.

Elliott, the NFL rushing leader last season as a rookie, was already cleared to play in the opener tonight and, on Friday, U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant blocked his six-game suspension over a domestic violence case. It's uncertain whether an NFL appeal can get the suspension reinstated this season.

Beckham hasn't practiced since spraining his left ankle in a preseason game against Cleveland on Aug. 21, and that included all the preparations during game week.

So Eli Manning could be without his top receiver for his 200th consecutive start, but will have a new one in six-time Pro Bowler Brandon Marshall, who signed as a free agent. The Giants are trying to win their fourth consecutive against the Cowboys after sweeping the NFC East champions last year.

"They got weapons now," Dallas defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli said. "Beckham, he's special obviously. Those are really good receivers. We know that. They're stocked up pretty well."

Beckham is listed as questionable, which is supposed to mean a "50-50" chance of playing.

"You try and get better each and every day," Beckham said Wednesday. "I've been rehabbing an endless amount of hours and treatment, etc. So, just trying to get it right."

The 24-year-old had a career-best 101 catches last season for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns and has made the Pro Bowl all three seasons. Beckham has five TDs against Dallas, including that famous one-handed catch as a rookie. Roger Lewis Jr. and Tavarres King are the backups, but a more likely scenario would be a bigger role for first-round draft pick Evan Engram and fellow tight end Rhett Ellison.

Dak Prescott lost his debut as a rookie quarterback to the Giants in last year's opener before leading the Cowboys to a franchise-record 11 consecutive victories. The streak ended in a 10-7 loss at New York that was easily the worst game for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Dez Bryant was shut down as well, getting one catch in each loss. But now Dallas' top receiver is coming off his first full offseason since his All-Pro year in 2014, which his teammates and coaches believe will make a difference.

"Two different teams than we were last year," Giants receiver Sterling Shepard said. "So, you kind of have to flush that down the toilet and move on."

Week 1 schedule

THURSDAY’S GAME Kansas City 42, New England 27

TODAY’S GAMES — All times Central Philadelphia at Washington, noon Oakland at Tennessee, noon Arizona at Detroit, noon Atlanta at Chicago, noon Pittsburgh at Cleveland, noon Jacksonville at Houston, noon N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, noon Baltimore at Cincinnati, noon Indianapolis at Los Angeles Rams, 3:05 p.m. Seattle at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m. Carolina at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Open: Tampa Bay, Miami

MONDAY’S GAMES New Orleans at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m. Los Angeles Chargers at Denver, 9:20 p.m.

Sports on 09/10/2017