Hawkeyes rally to stun Cyclones

IOWA 44, IOWA STATE 41, OT

AMES, Iowa -- Quarterback Nate Stanley cemented his status as Iowa's starter with a big game against its biggest rival -- and Akrum Wadley reminded everyone why he's one of the best running backs around.

Stanley threw a 5-yard TD pass to Ihmir Smith-Marsette in overtime and Iowa rallied to stun Iowa State 44-41 on Saturday, its third consecutive victory over the rival Cyclones.

Stanley threw for 333 yards and five touchdowns in his first road start for the Hawkeyes (2-0), who blew an early 11-point lead before rallying to force overtime on a brilliant catch and run by Wadley.

Iowa's defense forced the Cyclones to settle for a field goal to open OT. Stanley then found Smith-Marsette, a true freshman, to cap one of the better games this rivalry has seen.

"It was a dog fight," Wadley said. "We knew we were going to get their best effort."

Hakeem Butler caught a 74-yard touchdown pass with 4:36 left in the fourth quarter to give the Cyclones a 38-31 lead. But Wadley, one of the nation's most dangerous players in space, caught a short pass over the middle and shredded Iowa State's defense to tie it up with 1:09 left.

"The team just kept coming back from bad situations," said Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz, who improved to 10-9 against Iowa State. "The guys just kept playing, and that's all you can do in a game like this."

Jacob Park had 347 yards and 4 TD passes for Iowa State (1-1), and David Montgomery rushed for 112 yards and caught 5 passes. But star safety Kamari Cotton-Moya missed the second half with a shoulder injury.

"We just couldn't make that final dagger play you're going to have to make to beat that team," Iowa State Coach Matt Campbell said.

In other games Saturday involving non-Top 25 teams, Chris Warren III ran for 166 yards and two touchdowns and freshman Sam Ehlinger got his first career start at quarterback as Texas beat San Jose State 56-0 in Austin, Texas, to give Coach Tom Herman his first victory with the Longhorns. Ehlinger started in place of injured Shane Buechele and passed for 222 yards. Jerrod Heard, a wide receiver and former starting quarterback, rotated with Ehlinger several times and scored on runs of 9 and 3 yards in the first half. The victory was a crucial turnaround for the Longhorns (1-1), who lost Herman's debut at home to Maryland a week earlier. After giving up 51 points in that loss, the Texas defense got its first shutout since 2014 and first at home since 2012. ... Justin Herbert threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns, and Oregon spoiled Mike Riley's homecoming with a 42-35 victory over Nebraska in Eugene, Ore. Royce Freeman rushed for 153 yards and two scores while Charles Nelson caught eight passes for a career-high 117 yards as the Ducks handed first-year Coach Willie Taggart his second consecutive victory to open the season. The Huskers (1-1) rallied from a 42-14 halftime deficit with three unanswered second-half touchdowns to close the gap, but ultimately fell short. ... Shane Morris threw for 467 yards and five touchdowns on an efficient 28 of 37 attempts while leading Central Michigan to a 45-27 victory over Kansas in Lawrence, Kan. A Kansas field goal made the score 10-6 in Central Michigan's favor with just under five minutes left until halftime, as the two teams seemed to be fairly evenly matched. Less than two minutes later, however, Chippewa tight end Logan Hessbrook took a Morris pass 40 yards to the end zone. Then, with just six seconds remaining, receiver Corey Willis snagged a six-yard score as well. It was 24-6 and Central Michigan wouldn't look back. ... Brian Lewerke scored on a 61-yard run in the first quarter, and Michigan State's defense was impressive for a second consecutive week in a 28-14 victory over Western Michigan in East Lansing, Mich. Lewerke added another touchdown on a quarterback sneak and also threw for a TD on a day when the Spartans (2-0) didn't need to do much offensively. Michigan State has allowed only three touchdowns in two games this year. Two of them came on fumble returns and the other on a kickoff return. The Broncos (0-2) looked like a dangerous opponent after rushing for 263 yards in a season-opening loss to Southern California, but the Spartans contained WMU's running backs. The only touchdowns for the Broncos came courtesy of Darius Phillips, on a 67-yard fumble return in the third and a 100-yard kick return in the fourth. ... Josh Rosen was 22 of 25 for 329 yards passing and found Darren Andrews for three of his career-high five touchdown passes as UCLA defeated Hawaii 56-23 in Pasadena, Calif. Theo Howard and Caleb Wilson each caught a touchdown pass. Demetric Felton and Bolu Olorunfunmi each had 1-yard touchdown runs for the Bruins (2-0), who have scored touchdowns on 12 of 14 possessions with Rosen at quarterback dating back to the third quarter of their 45-44 comeback victory over Texas A&M last week. ... Brent Stockstill threw touchdown passes on three consecutive drives and Middle Tennessee capitalized on a big Syracuse miscue to overcome more than 100 yards in penalties to win 30-23 in the first-ever meeting between the two schools. Stockstill was 22 of 36 for 269 yards and had 11 carries for 41 yards.

Sports on 09/10/2017