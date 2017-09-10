Jackson's huge day catapults Louisville

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Lamar Jackson shrugged off preseason questions about his chances of becoming only the second two-time Heisman Trophy winner, saying it wasn't a focus when he won it last year, nor would it be this fall.

That approach is working just fine, too.

Jackson accounted for 525 total yards and 6 touchdowns to help No. 17 Louisville pull away late and beat North Carolina 47-35 on Saturday, giving him more than 1,000 yards of total offense in two games.

"Last night I thought about that, like, 'Wow, this man here is special,'" said receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, who had two TD catches from Jackson. "He can do it all. He can throw, he can run, his football IQ is off the charts -- everything. Really, just a once-in-a-lifetime type of quarterback."

The junior threw for 393 yards and three scores while also running for 132 yards and three TDs. The last came on a spinning-through-tacklers 11-yard run with 3:06 left to punctuate a dominant fourth-quarter effort by the Cardinals (2-0).

Jackson had 485 total yards in last week's victory against Purdue, with 107 of those coming on the ground.

"When you're in a situation, in a 1-on-1 with him, in open space, he's going to win," UNC Coach Larry Fedora said. "And there's times when you're in a 2-on-1 in open space he's going to win. There aren't a whole lot of guys that can do that."

Junior Jaylen Smith had 9 catches for a career-high 183 yards and a score for Louisville, which rolled to 705 yards.

The Cardinals trailed 28-27 entering the final quarter, but went ahead on Jackson's 3-yard keeper with 13:50 left. Louisville's defense then came up with two fourth-down stops -- one at its own 1-yard line -- to end promising drives by the Tar Heels (0-2).

NO. 4 PENN STATE 33,

PITTSBURGH 14

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Trace McSorley threw for three touchdowns, including Saquon Barkley's 46-yard catch-and-run, and Penn State pulled away.

McSorley completed 15 of 28 passes for 164 yards, helping the Nittany Lions (2-0) avenge a loss to their in-state rivals a year ago. Tight end Mike Gesicki had two touchdown receptions and Barkley ran for 88 yards to help Penn State ended a two-game skid against the Panthers.

Qadree Ollison ran for 96 yards for the Panthers (1-1), but Pitt's offense struggled to finish drives early on and the Nittany Lions pulled away late. Max Browne completed 19 of 32 passes for only 138 yards and was intercepted twice.

NO. 8 MICHIGAN 36,

CINCINNATI 14

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Ty Isaac ran for a career-high 133 yards and Wilton Speight threw two touchdown passes to help Michigan pull away.

The Wolverines (2-0) led by just three points early in the second half before scoring 19 consecutive points to turn a closely contested game into a lopsided one.

The Bearcats (1-1) failed to take advantage of Michigan's many mistakes and made some miscues of their own to spoil an upset bid.

Cincinnati's Hayden Moore was 15 of 40 for 132 yards with a TD pass to Kahlil Lewis that cut Michigan's lead to 17-14 in the third quarter. Moore had some passes dropped and had some errant throws, two of which were intercepted and returned for scores by Tyree Kinnel in the first quarter and Lavert Hill late in the fourth.

Speight completed 17 of 29 passes for 221 yards. He had touchdown passes to Kekoa Crawford early in the game and to Grant Perry in the third that gave Michigan a 10-point cushion.

NO. 9 WISCONSIN 31,

FLORIDA ATLANTIC 14

MADISON, Wis. -- Freshman Jonathan Taylor ran for 223 yards and 3 touchdowns and Alex Hornibrook threw for 201 yards and a score for Wisconsin.

The bigger Badgers (2-0) wore down the Owls (0-2) despite some middling play in the middle of the game. Wisconsin opened up 14-0 lead in the first quarter on Taylor's 64- and 29-yard touchdown runs, but didn't have the game in hand until his third score with 1:12 left in the third quarter,

The threat of Hurricane Irma bearing down on South Florida put the stakes in perspective for the Owls and first-year Coach Lane Kiffin.

NO. 18 VIRGINIA TECH 27,

DELAWARE 0

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Greg Stroman returned a punt 61 yards for a touchdown and Josh Jackson threw two scoring passes for Virginia Tech.

Stroman is the first player in Virginia Tech history to return a punt for a touchdown in three consecutive seasons.

The Hokies (2-0), coming off a last-second victory over West Virginia, struggled offensively for much of the game, but got scoring strikes of 4 and 28 yards from Jackson. The latter one went to Cam Phillips, who broke free on a post pattern to give the Hokies breathing room in the fourth quarter.

Jackson completed 16 of 27 passes for 222 yards.

NO. 19 KANSAS STATE 55,

CHARLOTTE 7

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Kendall Adams scored on interception and fumble returns in the first half for Kansas State in the rout over Charlotte (0-2).

Adams returned an interception 30 yards to give the Wildcats (2-0) a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, and had a 46-yard fumble return late in the second to make it 31-7.

Alex Barnes, Jesse Ertz and Winston Dimel had touchdown runs.

NO. 6 SO. CALIFORNIA 42,

NO. 14 STANFORD 24

LOS ANGELES — Steven Mitchell and Deontay Burnett caught two touchdown passes apiece from Sam Darnold, and No. 6 Southern California extended its winning streak to 11 games with a bruising victory over No. 14 Stanford. Darnold went 21 of 26 with 316 yards passing for the Trojans (2-0, 1-0 Pac-12), who snapped their threegame losing streak in this California private-school rivalry. USC racked up 623 total yards and won the first Pac-12 game of the new season by beating the hard-nosed Cardinal (1-1, 0-1) at their own physical game.

Ronald Jones II rushed for 116 yards and scored a touchdown in his ninth consecutive game as USC excelled at Stanford’s traditional strengths, running the ball for 307 yards and controlling both lines of scrimmage.

NO. 7 WASHINGTON 63,

MONTANA 7

SEATTLE — Dante Pettis weaved his way 67 yards for the seventh punt return touchdown of his career, Jake Browning threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 7 Washington rolled past Montana (1-1).

Pettis set a Pac-12 record, taking a punt back for a score for the second consecutive game. Pettis’ 61-yard return in the season opener against Rutgers last week tied him with DeSean Jackson for the Pac-12 mark and ignited Washington (2-0) after a sluggish start. Washington’s home opener featured plenty of highlights, including left tackle Trey Adams gaining 9 yards on a designed lateral pass that he nearly scored on, and Jomon Dotson’s 68-yard interception return in the third quarter that was perhaps better than Pettis’ return.

