La.-Lafayette routed on road by Brewer, Tulsa

TULSA -- D'Angelo Brewer rushed for a career-high 262 yards and three of Tulsa's eight rushing touchdowns to help the Golden Hurricane defeat Louisiana-Lafayette 66-42 Saturday night.

Corey Taylor II punched in a score from the 4 midway through the second quarter to break a 17-17 tie and Tulsa led 38-23 by halftime. The Golden Hurricane did not punt in the first half.

Louisiana-Lafayette scored twice in first eight minutes of the third quarter to come within 38-35. Jordan Davis passed 19 yards to Elijah Mitchell and then ran one in himself, his second of the game, from the 9. The Ragin Cajuns missed both extra-point tries.

Tulsa scored four more times in the final 19 minutes -- Brewer twice, Shamari Brooks and Chad President.

In other games involving Sun Belt Conference teams, Laviska Shenault Jr. ignited a lethargic Colorado with a 55-yard score when he picked up a teammate's fumble on a punt return and the Buffaloes rolled late in a 37-3 victory over Texas State in Boulder, Colo. Steven Montez threw a touchdown pass and ran in another score for Colorado (2-0). Leading 14-0 at halftime, the Buffaloes pulled away in the third quarter against the Bobcats (1-1), who were a 35-point underdog. Texas State finished with 283 total yards and two turnovers. ... Taylor Lamb threw for 327 yards and five touchdown passes as Appalachian State routed Savannah State 54-7 in Boone, N.C. Lamb, who was 12-of-15 passing and hit Levi Duffield on a 57-yard scoring pass in the first quarter, threw four of his scoring passes in the second quarter, including throws of 68 yards to Collin Reed and 56 yards to Jalen Virgil. The Mountaineers led at the half 45-0. Appalachian State picked up 279 yards rushing.

Sports on 09/10/2017