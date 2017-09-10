NLR police probe ballgame gunfire

An investigation continued Saturday after a teenager was shot in a brawl outside a North Little Rock High School football game Friday night.

Police locked down the football stadium about 9:30 p.m. after shots were fired in a nearby parking lot. A 14-year-old boy was reportedly struck by a bullet ricochet, according to police. He was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police spokesman Sgt. Brian Dedrick said Saturday that investigators had conflicting descriptions of the suspected shooter's vehicle. He said no arrests had been made.

It remained unclear what led to the brawl.

The melee, which involved about 40 youths, continued after officers swarmed the area. Officers handcuffed at least one teenager.

Dedrick said Saturday that no charges had been filed in the brawl. He said officers likely detained some teens until the fighting stopped, then released them.

"A lot of times we'll handcuff them until we figure out what's going on," he said.

LR gunman steals woman's medicine

A woman told police she was robbed at gunpoint of prescription medication outside an apartment near Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock.

Officers were called around 5:20 p.m. Thursday to the 1000 block of Wolfe Street, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The 47-year-old victim told authorities she was approached by someone outside Jesse Powell Towers who noticed that she had medication in her hand.

The robber brandished a black handgun and reportedly told her to count the pills out as he nudged the weapon into her side, police said.

"Let this pill bottle go, or imma kill you," he reportedly said during a struggle.

Surveillance footage showed the robber running away and getting into the back seat of an "older-style Nissan Maxima" with significant rear-end damage, the report states.

The victim was not reported to be hurt.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

