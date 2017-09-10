No. 23 TCU 28, Arkansas 7

First Quarter

A holding call on Deon Stewart’s kickoff return, Jared Cornelius’ drop and a sack/strip of Austin Allen by Ben Banogu submarined Arkansas’ first possession and led to a short punt. Kyle Hicks took a screen 18 yards on third and 7 to set up Sewo Olonilua’s 1-yard TD run from the Wildcat formation. David Williams had three runs for 21 yards, then Allen found Jonathan Nance Allen alone on a bootleg for a 49-yard TD. The teams traded three and outs. Hill threw behind KaVontae Turpin in the deep middle, and Santos Ramirez outwrestled Turpin for an interception and 16-yard return. Jeremy Patton had a 32-yard catch and run, then Cheyenne O’Grady went 20 yards on a screen. TCU stopped the Hogs on two snaps from the 5 to end the quarter.

Second Quarter

Cole Hedlund missed a 23-yard FG wide left on the first play of the quarter. The Horned Frogs converted 4 of 4 third-down plays and marched 80 yards, 61 of them on the ground, for Kyle Hicks’ 4-yard score. Kyle Hill hit Shaun Nixon for 22 yards on third and 10 to the Arkansas 4 to set up Hicks’ TD. Santos Ramirez forced a fumble on the pass play, but De’Jon Harris was out of bounds when he corralled it at the 4. Ranthony Texada held Jared Cornelius to give the Hogs a first down, but they went three and out afterward and Austin Allen took a big shot from Innis Gaines. A hands-to-the-face penalty torched TCU’s series. Arkansas took over at the 50 and punted on fourth and 2. The Horned Frogs notched two first downs and chose to run out the clock.

Third Quarter

TCU marched 82 yards to the Arkansas 3, notching six first downs and going 3 of 3 on third downs, including an 11-yard pickup by KaVontae Turpin on third and 6. But center Patrick Morris had a dud snap hit the turf from the 3, and Arkansas’ Briston Guidry recovered. The Razorbacks punted from the 11, and Turpin returned to the Hogs’ 38. McTelvin Agim and Dre Greenlaw stopped Kenny Hill’s third-down keeper for no gain, and Hill pooch punted into the end zone. Austin Allen scrambled 16 yards on third and 14, then David Williams had a 26-yard run. Devwah Whaley’s 13-yard run on third and 1 reached the 3, but the Horned Frogs stopped two consecutive Whaley runs at the 2.

Fourth Quarter

Cole Hedlund plunked a 20-yard field goal off the left upright on the first play of the quarter. TCU’s Darius Anderson and Kenny Hill had 9-yard runs for first downs. The Horned Frogs reached the 40 before punting to the Hogs 15. Deon Stewart caught a 9-yard pass on third and 2 to move the sticks, but a holding call on Austin Cantrell and a third-down sack ended the drive. TCU notched one first down, then Henre Toliver was flagged for pass interference on third and 12. Anderson ran for 13 yards and then 14 for a touchdown to ice the game. Deon Stewart fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Sammy Douglas recovered and Sewo Olonilua powered in from the 13 on the next snap for the Frogs’ second touchdown in 14 seconds.