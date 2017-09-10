School worker faces charges of child porn

HOT SPRINGS -- A custodian with the Hot Springs School District who was arrested Friday at his home used his Facebook account to possess and distribute more than 100 sexually explicit images involving children, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Paul Benjamin Merritt Jr., 30, was arrested at his Hot Springs residence Friday after FBI agents and Hot Springs police served him with a federal warrant. He was charged with 100 felony counts of distributing, possessing and viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Merritt pleaded innocent Tuesday in Garland County District Court.

The public defender appointed to represent Merritt filed a motion for a gag order to limit pretrial publicity, which was granted by Judge Ralph Ohm. The judge also issued an order barring Merritt from any contact with minors unless they are accompanied by their parents, and banned him from possessing any device with access to the Internet. A felony review hearing is scheduled for Oct. 9 to determine if the case should be transferred to Garland County Circuit Court.

According to the affidavit, Hot Springs police Detective Kenny May, who assisted the FBI in serving the warrant, was told by FBI Agent Nizam Alexander that the FBI had located electronic devices inside the apartment containing sexually explicit images involving children.

Alexander confirmed that Merritt possessed and distributed more than 100 images depicting sexually explicit content involving juveniles using his Facebook account.

After the warrant was executed, Alexander spoke with Merritt, who admitted to receiving, possessing and distributing the images in question, according to the affidavit.

