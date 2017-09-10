Walmart Announces a New Customer Campaign to Assist with 2017 U.S. Hurricane Relief

BENTONVILLE -- In response to the severe weather impacting the country, Walmart is committing up to $10 million in additional support for 2017 U.S. hurricane relief efforts. This will bring the total committed by Walmart to hurricane relief efforts this year to $30 million, building on the support provided in response to Hurricane Harvey that hit the Gulf region two-and-a-half weeks ago.

“We know our associates and customers make the difference. And once again, when needed the most, they are stepping up to help in a major way,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, president of the Walmart Foundation and chief sustainability officer for Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. “This is about neighbors helping neighbors and we will continue to be there for the communities we serve as they recover.”

With devastating storms and flooding hitting the United States, and building on the response to raise funds for Hurricane Harvey, Walmart is launching a new customer campaign with the American Red Cross to assist with hurricane relief more broadly. As part of this new effort, Walmart will match customer donations two-to-one with cash and product donations of up to $10 million to support American Red Cross disaster-response efforts. These donations will help those impacted by hurricanes in 2017 by providing shelter, food, comfort and emergency assistance.