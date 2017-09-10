Week 1 capsules

Pittsburgh at Cleveland

Noon, CBS

LINE — Steelers by 9

SERIES — Steelers lead 72-58; Steelers beat Browns 27-24 in overtime, Jan. 1 STEELERS TO WATCH RB Le’Veon Bell recently ended summer-long holdout and signed franchise tag. Bell averaged 157 yards from scrimmage per game in 2016. … QB Ben Roethlisberger is 20-2 in career against Browns. … WR Antonio Brown has 632 receptions in first 7 seasons. Big-play WR threat Martavious Bryant is cleared to play after sitting out last season with a suspension. Joe Haden, who spent seven seasons with Cleveland, said he didn’t sign with rival to spite Browns but for chance to finally make playoffs

BROWNS TO WATCH Rookie QB DeShone Kizer will be 27th different starter for Browns since 1999. Like Roethlisberger. … Rookie DE Myles Garrett didn’t even make it to opener, suffering high ankle sprain in practice Wednesday. … Browns “Iron Man” T Joe Thomas enters season having played 9,934 consecutive snaps. He’s one of only five players to make 10 straight Pro Bowls. … Rookie S Jabrill Peppers will also handle punt and kick-return duties. … WR Sammie Coates was acquired from Pittsburgh two weeks ago, and joins second-year man Corey Coleman and FA acquisition Kenny Britt.

FANTASY TIP WR Brown won’t be shadowed by Haden, who is now on his team. OUT Steelers T Jerald Hawkins (knee); Browns DE Myles Garrett (ankle sprain)

ON OFFENSE

STEELERS VS. BROWNS 110.0 RUSHING 107.0 262.6 PASSING 204.0 372.6 YARDS 311.0 24.9 POINTS 16.5

ON DEFENSE

STEELERS VS. BROWNS 100 RUSHING 142.7 242.6 PASSING 249.8 342.6 TOTAL YARDS 392.4 20.4 POINTS 28.2

Seattle at Green Bay

3:25 Central, Fox

LINE — Packers by 3

SERIES — Packers lead 12-8; Packers beat Seahawks 38-10, Dec. 11, 2016 SEAHAWKS TO WATCH QB Russell Wilson (56 victories) is tied with Atlanta’s Matt Ryan for most victories in a quarterback’s first 5 seasons. … WR Doug Baldwin has played in 72 consecutive games, fourth-longest active streak among receivers. … Baldwin’s 94 catches tied Bobby Engram’s single-season franchise record last year. … All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner’s NFL-high 167 tackles last year set franchise record. … LB K.J. Wright set career highs in tackles (126) and sacks (4).

PACKERS TO WATCH QB Aaron Rodgers led NFL with 40 TD passes and went over 4,000 yards passing for the sixth time. … WR Jordy Nelson led NFL with 14 TD catches, while WR Davante Adams tied for second with 12. … Martellus Bennett makes Packers debut after catching at least 50 passes the past 4 seasons, won Super Bowl with Patriots last season. … LB Nick Perry led team with career-high 11 sacks in 2016.

FANTASY TIP Bennett has developed chemistry in camp with Rodgers. At 6-6, Bennett offers kind of athletic target in red zone Packers haven’t had at tight end since Jermichael Finley.

OUT None listed

ON OFFENSE

SEAHAWKS VS. PACKERS 99.4 RUSHING 106.3 257.8 PASSING 262.4 357.2 YARDS 368.8 22.1 POINTS 27.0

ON DEFENSE

SEAHAWKS VS. PACKERS 92.9 RUSHING 94.7 225.8 PASSING 269.2 318.7 YARDS 363.9 18.2 POINTS 24.2

Philadelphia at Washington

Noon, Fox

LINE — Eagles by 1

SERIES — Redskins lead 85-73-2; Redskins beat Eagles 27-22, Dec. 11, 2016

EAGLES TO WATCH QB Carson Wentz had 16 TDs and 3,782 yards passing as rookie. … RB LeGarrette Blount led NFL with 18 rushing TDs for Patriots and rushed for 1,161. … RB Darren Sproles looking for ninth consecutive season with 40-plus catches. … WR Alshon Jeffrey had 52 catches for 821 yards last season with Bears before joining Philly. … Zach Ertz coming off career-high 78 catches, fifth most among TEs. … DT Fletcher Cox led team with 61/2 sacks. … DT Timmy Jernigan had 13 sacks last season with Ravens.

REDSKINS TO WATCH QB Kirk Cousins is 124 of 195 for 1,579 yards, 12 TDs and 3 INTs in career vs. Eagles. He is playing on franchise tag for second consecutive season and is coming off franchise-record 4,917-yard passing season. … RB Robert Kelley rushed for 704 yards, 6 TDs as rookie. … WR Jamison Crowder set career highs with 67 receptions, 847 yards and 7 TDs last season. … WR Terrelle Pryor had 1,007 yards last year with Cleveland. … TE Jordan Reed has second-most TDs among TEs since 2015 with 17. … LB Ryan Kerrigan led team with 11 sacks last season and has 34 since 2014. … LB Zach Brown had career-high 97 tackles last season with Bills. … CB Josh Norman had 19 passes defensed and 3 INTs last season after joining Redskins as free agent.

FANTASY TIP Redskins WR Josh Doctson is expected to start and see significant action after missing almost last season with Achilles tendon injuries, and some of preseason with hamstring soreness.

OUT None

ON OFFENSE

EAGLES VS. REDSKINS 113.3 RUSHING 106 224.1 PASSING 297.4 337.4 YARDS 403.4 22.9 POINTS 24.8

ON DEFENSE

EAGLES VS. REDSKINS 103.2 RUSHING 119.8 239.5 PASSING 258.1 342.8 YARDS 377.9 20.7 POINTS 23.9

NY Giants at Dallas

7:20 p.m. Central, NBC LINE — Cowboys by 4½

SERIES Cowboys lead 62-46-2; Giants beat Cowboys 10-7, Dec. 11, 2016

GIANTS TO WATCH WR Odell Beckham Jr.’s status up in air after spraining left ankle in preseason game against Cleveland on Aug. 21. Third in NFL in catches

(101) and yards (1,367) last year. … Brandon Marshall, third among active WRs with 941 catches, set for Giants debut. … DE Olivier Vernon led Giants with 8½ sacks last season. … CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie tied career high with six INTs last season.

COWBOYS TO WATCH Coach Jason Garrett, former quarterback for both teams, facing Giants for fourth time in six openers. RB Ezekiel Elliott will play despite appeal of his six-game suspension over a domestic violence case getting denied. Status beyond Week 1 unknown. Led NFL as rookie with 1,631 yards rushing. Set Cowboys rookie records with 15 TDs rushing and 16 total. … QB Dak Prescott tied Ben Roethlisberger’s rookie record with 13 victories last season, had highest rookie QB rating in history (104.9). Named NFL Offensive Rookie of Year. … WR Cole Beasley led Cowboys with career highs of 75 catches and 833 yards. … TE Jason Witten needs 17 yards to break Hall of Famer Michael Irvin’s club record of 11,904 yards receiving. … LB Sean Lee had career-high 174 tackles in first All-Pro season last year. … DE Benson Mayowa led team with 6 sacks, and DT Maliek Collins seventh among rookies with 5.

FANTASY TIP Don’t play Cowboys RB Darren McFadden, who had been expected start in place of suspended Ezekiel Elliott, who will be allowed to play this week

OUT Cowboys LB Anthony Hitchens (ankle); Giants LB Keenan Robinson (concussion)

ON OFFENSE

GIANTS VS. COWBOYS 88.2 RUSHING 149.8 242.4 PASSING 226.9 330.7 YARDS 376.7 19.4 POINTS 26.3

ON DEFENSE

GIANTS VS. COWBOYS 88.6 RUSHING 83.5 251.1 PASSING 260.4 339.7 YARDS 343.9 17.8 POINTS 19.1

Baltimore at Cincinnati

Noon

LINE — Bengals by 3

SERIES Tied 21-21-0; Bengals beat Ravens 27-10, Jan. 1

KEY MATCHUP Ravens defense vs. Bengals offense: Baltimore one of three teams to finish in top 10 in defense each of the past 3 years, but the Ravens didn’t have to face A.J. Green in either meeting last season. Plus, the Bengals have a new weapon in rookie RB Joe Mixon.

RAVENS TO WATCH QB Joe Flacco missed preseason with back injury. He’s 8-9 vs. Bengals with 21 TDs and 16 INTs. … Five free agents to make their Ravens debut: S Tony Jefferson, CB Brandon Carr, OT Austin Howard, RB Danny Woodhead, WR Jeremy Maclin. … K Justin Tucker, the NFL’s all-time most accurate FG kicker, went 38 of 39.

BENGALS TO WATCH WR A.J. Green, TE Tyler Eifert and RB Giovani Bernard return after missing much of last season with injuries. …. Andy Dalton is 6-5 vs. Ravens with 12 TDs, 13 INTs. … Dalton sacked 41 times last season, as many as two previous seasons combined. … LT Cedric Ogbuehi, RT Jake Fisher and RG Trey Hopkins have 16 combined NFL starts

FANTASY TIP Green has had some of his best games against the Ravens, including career-best 227-yard game in 2015. He did not play in either game last season with hamstring injury.

OUT Bengals CB Adam “Pacman” Jones is serving a 1-game suspension; LB Vontaze Burfict the first of a 3-game suspension.

OFFENSE

RAVENS VS. BENGALS 91.4 RUSHING 110.6 256.2 PASSING 246.4 347.7 YARDS 356.9 21.4 POINTS 20.3

DEFENSE

RAVENS VS. BENGALS 89.4 RUSHING 113.2 232.8 PASSING 237.5 322.1 YARDS 350.8 20.1 POINTS 19.7

Jacksonville at Houston

Noon

LINE — Texans by 5

SERIES — Texans lead 19-11; Texans beat Jaguars 21-20, Dec. 18, 2016

JAGUARS TO WATCH Fourth overall pick in this year’s draft RB Leonard Fournette will make debut after rushing for 3,830 yards in career at LSU. … Marqise Lee had 100-yard kick return touchdown in last meeting. … LB Paul Posluszny led team with 133 tackles last season to set team record. … CB Jalen Ramsey led NFL rookies with 14 passes defended in 2016. … DE Yannick Ngakoue set franchise rookie record with 8 sacks last season.

TEXANS TO WATCH QB Tom Savage had 260 yards passing in last meeting, but has never thrown a TD pass in 5 career NFL games. … RB Lamar Miller was sixth in AFC with 1,073 yards rushing last season. … WR DeAndre Hopkins led team with 78 receptions for 954 yards in 2016. Hopkins signed 5-year, $81 million contract extension last week. … Watt returns after missing 13 games last season after back surgery. His 76 sacks since 2011 lead NFL … DE Jadeveon Clowney led team and was second in AFC with career-high 16 tackles for losses last season. … LB Whitney Mercilus has 19 1/2 sacks since 2015.

FANTASY TIP Hopkins should be good pickup with Texans likely to target him even more with receivers Jaelen Strong and Will Fuller out. Hopkins had thumb injury in camp, but said this week he’s healthy and ready to go.

OUT Texans WRs Jalen Strong (suspension), Will Fuller (collarbone)

ON OFFENSE

JAGS VS. TEXANS 101.9 RUSHING 116.2 233.0 PASSING 198.5 334.9 YARDS 314.7 19.9 POINTS 17.4

ON DEFENSE

JAGS VS. TEXANS 106.4 RUSHING 99.7 215.2 PASSING 201.6 321.7 YARDS 301.3 25.0 POINTS 20.5

Oakland at Tennessee

Noon

LINE — Titans by 3

SERIES — Raiders lead 29-20; Raiders beat Titans 17-10, Sept. 25, 2016

RAIDERS TO WATCH QB Derek Carr is back from a broken leg that kept him out of the final regular-season and playoff games. He has averaged 289.5 yards passing with 4 TDs and 1 INT. in past 2 games with Titans. … RB Marshawn Lynch debuts with Raiders after sitting out last season. … Raiders WR Amari Cooper has had more than 70 catches, 1,000 yards receiving and 5 or more TD catches in each of first two seasons. … WR Michael Crabtree led Raiders with 89 catches last season. … Raiders LB Khalil Mack was NFL Defensive Player of Year with 11 sacks last season.

TITANS TO WATCH QB Marcus Mariota has 6 TD passes and 1 INT. combined in first 2 season openers. … RB DeMarco Murray led AFC with 1,287 yards rushing last season, and he leads NFL with 37 TDs rushing since 2013. … WR Rishard Matthews had career highs with 65 catches for 945 yards. His 9 TDs tied for second in AFC. … WR Eric Decker makes Titans debut. … Delanie Walker ranks third among tight ends since 2014 with 222 catches, fourth with 2,778 yards receiving

FANTASY TIP Murray. The easiest way to slow high-powered Raiders’ offense is by running ball.

OUT Raiders S Keith McGill (foot); RB Jamize Olawale (quadricep); Titans CB LeShaun Sims (groin).

ON OFFENSE

RAIDERS VS. TITANS 120.1 RUSHING 136.7 253.2 PASSING 221.3 373.3 YARDS 358.0 26.0 POINTS 23.8

ON DEFENSE

RAIDERS VS. TITANS 117.6 RUSHING 88.3 257.5 PASSING 269.2 375.1 YARDS 357.5 24.1 POINTS 23.6)

New York Jets at Buffalo

Noon

LINE — Bills by 9

SERIES — Bills lead 59-53; Jets beat Bills 30-10, Jan. 1

JETS TO WATCH QB Josh McCown, 38, takes over as starter after spending past 2 seasons in Cleveland. He’s 1-16 in past 17 starts, and lost 7 consecutive since going 36 for 51 for career-best 457 yards in Browns’ 33-30 victory at Baltimore on Oct. 11, 2015. … RBs Matt Forte (813 yards rushing, 263 yards receiving) and Bilal Powell (722 yards rushing, 388 yards receiving) only teammates last season to surpass 1,000 yards from scrimmage.

BILLS TO WATCH Current roster features 22 players who appeared in at least1 Bills game last season, not including OT Seantrel Henderson and WR Walter Powell, who are on suspended for violating NFL’s substance abuse policy. …. WRs are completely revamped, with Jordan Matthews (acquired in trade with Philadelphia last month) and second-round pick Jones listed as starters. TE Charles Clay and RB LeShawn McCoy only returning players who scored Bills TD receiving last season.

FANTASY TIP Any doubts of how much Bills will lean on McCoy were erased by Sean McDermott, who this week said he intends to use running back as much as he needs in order to win. NFL’s 2013 yards rushing leader will be heavily involved as rusher and receiver. McCoy had career-best 5.4 yards per carry, helping Buffalo lead league in yards rushing for second consecutive season.

OUT Jets S Rontez Miles (eye); Bills DT Jerel Worthy (concussion)

ON OFFENSE

JETS VS. BILLS 112.6 RUSHING 164.4 216.6 PASSING 189.8 329.2 YARDS 354 17.2 POINTS 24.9

ON DEFENSE

JETS VS. BILLS 98.8 RUSHING 133.3 243.6 PASSING 223.9 342.2 YARDS 357.0 25.6 POINTS 23.6

Atlanta at Chicago

Noon

LINE — Falcons by 6

SERIES — Bears lead 14-12; Bears beat Falcons 27-13, Oct. 12, 2014

FALCONS TO WATCH MVP Matt Ryan passed for franchise-record 4,944 yards, led league with 117.1 rating. … RB Devonta Freeman coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Has recovered from preseason concussion and should play. … WR Julio Jones had offseason foot surgery. He leads NFL with 4,873 yards receiving since 2014, ranks second with 323 receptions. … LB Vic Beasley led NFL with 151/2 sacks last season. … K Matt Bryant tops in NFL with personal-best 158 points in 2016. BEARS TO WATCH QB Mike Glennon makes Bears debut after signing to replace Jay Cutler as starter. Glennon barely played past two seasons behind Jameis Winston in Tampa Bay. … No. 2 overall draft pick Mitchell Trubisky opens season as backup QB. … RB Jordan Howard finished second to Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott with 1,313 yards rushing as rookie. … LB Leonard Floyd finished third among rookies with 7 sacks.

FANTASY TIP Unless Bears have significantly improved vs. rush, Freeman and backup Tevin Coleman are strong plays. OUT/DOUBTFUL Bears C Prince Amukamara

ON OFFENSE

FALCONS VS. BEARS 120.5 RUSHING 108.4 295.3 PASSING 248.1 415.8 YARDS 356.5 33.8 POINTS 17.4

ON DEFENSE

FALCONS VS. BEARS 104.5 RUSHING 121.9 266.7 PASSING 224.9 371.2 YARDS 346.8 25.4 POINTS 24.9

Indianapolis at LA Rams

3:05 p.m.

LINE — Rams by 4½

COLTS TO WATCH QB Scott Tolzien to make 4th career NFL start for Colts. He is 0-2-1. … Indy traded with New England for Patriots’ third-string QB, Jacoby Brissett. … T.Y Hilton was league’s 2016 yards receiving champ with 1,448 on 91 catches. … K Adam Vinatieri still going strong at 44, NFL’s oldest player. … RB Frank Gore comes off yet another 1,000-yard season with 1,025 rushing, but only 4 TDs

KEY MATCHUP Rams RB Todd Gurley vs. Colts defense: Gurley, coming off a hugely disappointing 2016 season, has a new head coach and a rebuilt offensive line to help propel him through the Colts’ porous defense.

RAMS TO WATCH Sean McVay, 31, makes debut as NFL’s youngest head coach. … QB Jared Goff is winless as starter, going 0-7 last season as rookie. … WR Tavon Austin had 314 all-purpose yards in franchises’ last meeting in 2013. FANTASY TIP Gurley’s yards per carry dipped from 4.8 as rookie to 3.2 last season. McVay’s offense appeared to open up field for Gurley in preseason.

OUT Colts CB Vontae Davis (groin); C Ryan Kelly (foot); QB Andrew Luck (shoulder); WR Chester Rogers (hamstring); G Ian Silberman (lumbar).

ON OFFENSE

COLTS VS. RAMS 101.8 RUSHING 78.2 262.6 PASSING 184.4 364.4 YARDS 262.7 25.7 POINTS 14.0

ON DEFENSE

COLTS VS. RAMS 120.4 RUSHING 103.8 262.5 PASSING 233.2 382.9 YARDS 337.0 24.5 POINTS 24.6

Arizona at Detroit

Noon

LINE — Cardinals by 2½

SERIES —Lions lead 33-28-5; Cardinals beat Lions 42-17, Oct. 11, 2015

CARDINALS TO WATCH WR Larry Fitzgerald led league with 107 catches last year, his 13th season. … LBs Markus Golden (12½) and Chandler Jones (11) helped Cardinals have NFL-high 48 sacks in 2016. … Cardinals gave up NFC low 305 yards on defense in 2016.

LIONS TO WATCH QB Matthew Stafford was recently given NFL’s richest contract, getting $135 million, 5-year extension. … LT Greg Robinson getting second chance after Detroit acquired him from Los Angeles Rams to replace injured Taylor Decker. … Theo Riddick leads NFL RBs with 133 receptions, ranks second with 1,068 yards receiving since 2015. FANTASY TIP QB Carson Palmer is worth starting against defense that might struggle to pressure him and cover receivers. OUT Cardinals LB Deone Bucannon (ankle)

ON OFFENSE

CARDINALS VS. LIONS 108.2 RUSHING 81.9 258.5 PASSING 256.9 366.8 YARDS 338.8 26.1 POINTS 21.6

ON DEFENSE

CARDINALS VS. LIONS 94.9 RUSHING 106.3 210.3 PASSING 248.4 305.2 YARDS 354.8 22.6 POINTS 22.4

Carolina at San Francisco

3:25 p.m.

LINE — Panthers by 5

SERIES— Panthers lead 12-8; Panthers beat 49ers 46-27, Sept. 18, 2016

PANTHERS TO WATCH Carolina’s Greg Olsen became first TE to post three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. … QB Cam Newton last in NFL in 2016 with 52.9 completion rate, has been pronounced healthy after off-season shoulder surgery. … DE Julius Peppers returns to Carolina after seven seasons in Chicago, Green Bay. Peppers leads active players with 143½ sacks.

49ERS TO WATCH Head coaching debut for Kyle Shanahan. … Niners edge rusher Elvis Dumervil has 99 sacks. … San Francisco QB Brian Hoyer no INTs in 200 passes last season for Chicago. FANTASY TIP 49ers RB Carlos Hyde excels in openers. Hyde has 306 yards rushing, 5 TDs in 3 career Week 1 games.

OUT Panthers LB Jared Norris (groin)

ON OFFENSE

PANTHERS VS. 49ERS 113.4 RUSHING 126.2 230.3 PASSING 181.9 343.7 YARDS 308.1 23.1 POINTS 19.3

ON DEFENSE

PANTHERS VS. 49ERS 91.6 RUSHING 165.9 268.2 PASSING 240.5 359.8 YARDS 406.4 25.1 POINTS 30.0