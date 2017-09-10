Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, September 10, 2017, 8:16 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Week 3 rankings

By Jeremy Muck

This article was published today at 2:42 a.m.

OVERALL TOP 10

RK., TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT

1.Springdale Har-Ber (2-0);Jenks, Okla.

COMMENT Wildcats showed in Missouri's state capital why they're No. 1 in Arkansas

2.Bryant (2-0);Lake Hamilton

COMMENT Victories against Saline County rival Benton and defending Class 7A champion Fayetteville

3.North Little Rock (2-0);LR Parkview

COMMENT Charging Wildcats roll against Little Rock McClellan

4.Fayetteville (1-1);Dallas Bishop Dunne

COMMENT Bulldogs look to respond from loss to Bryant

5.Greenwood (2-0);at Alma

COMMENT First half enough for second week in a row

6.Pulaski Academy (2-0);Bossier City (La.) Parkway

COMMENT Bruins welcome ESPNU to west Little Rock on Friday

7.El Dorado (2-0);Magnolia

COMMENT Winning at Cabot is no small task

8.Bentonville West (2-0);at Muskogee, Okla.

COMMENT Wolverines take care of business against Little Rock Central

9.Cabot (1-1);LR Fair

COMMENT Panthers fall to El Dorado, get Little Rock Fair before beginning 7A-Central play

10.Wynne (2-0);at Beebe

COMMENT Yellowjackets enjoying early season success under new Coach Van Paschal

CLASS 7A

RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT

  1. Springdale Har-Ber (2-0);Jenks, Okla.

  2. Bryant (2-0);Lake Hamilton

  3. North Little Rock (2-0);LR Parkview

  4. Fayetteville (1-1);Dallas Bishop Dunne

  5. Bentonville West (2-0);at Muskogee, Okla.

  6. Cabot (1-1);LR Fair

CLASS 6A

RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT

  1. Greenwood (2-0);at Alma

  2. El Dorado (2-0);Magnolia

  3. Searcy (2-0);Morrilton

  4. Benton (1-1);at Greenbrier

  5. Jonesboro (1-1);LR Catholic

  6. West Memphis (2-0);at LR Central

CLASS 5A

RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT

  1. Pulaski Academy (2-0);Bossier City (La.) Parkway

  2. Wynne (2-0);at Beebe

  3. LR Christian (2-0);Harrison

  4. Morrilton (2-0);at Searcy

  5. Alma (1-1);Greenwood

  6. Harrison (2-0);at LR Christian

CLASS 4A

RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT

  1. Pea Ridge (2-0);Farmington

  2. Warren (1-1);at Watson Chapel

  3. Joe T. Robinson (2-0);Baptist Prep

  4. Prairie Grove (2-0);at West Fork

  5. Nashville (1-1);at Idabel, Okla.

  6. Arkadelphia (2-0);Hot Springs

CLASS 3A

RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT

  1. Prescott (2-0);at Hope

  2. Charleston (2-0);at Ozark

  3. Junction City (2-0);Haynesville, La.

  4. Harding Academy (2-0);at Heber Springs

  5. Mayflower (2-0);Bigelow

  6. Rose Bud (2-0);at Conway Christian

CLASS 2A

RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT

  1. Mount Ida (2-0);Lamar

  2. Conway Christian (2-0);Rose Bud

  3. Rison (2-0);Lake Village

  4. Danville (2-1);at Mountainburg

  5. McCrory (2-0);at Marvell

  6. Bearden (1-1);Gurdon

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Full results + recaps, photos and more]

Sports on 09/10/2017

Print Headline: Week 3 rankings

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Week 3 rankings

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online