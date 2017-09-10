Week 3 rankings

OVERALL TOP 10

RK., TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT

1.Springdale Har-Ber (2-0);Jenks, Okla.

COMMENT Wildcats showed in Missouri's state capital why they're No. 1 in Arkansas

2.Bryant (2-0);Lake Hamilton

COMMENT Victories against Saline County rival Benton and defending Class 7A champion Fayetteville

3.North Little Rock (2-0);LR Parkview

COMMENT Charging Wildcats roll against Little Rock McClellan

4.Fayetteville (1-1);Dallas Bishop Dunne

COMMENT Bulldogs look to respond from loss to Bryant

5.Greenwood (2-0);at Alma

COMMENT First half enough for second week in a row

6.Pulaski Academy (2-0);Bossier City (La.) Parkway

COMMENT Bruins welcome ESPNU to west Little Rock on Friday

7.El Dorado (2-0);Magnolia

COMMENT Winning at Cabot is no small task

8.Bentonville West (2-0);at Muskogee, Okla.

COMMENT Wolverines take care of business against Little Rock Central

9.Cabot (1-1);LR Fair

COMMENT Panthers fall to El Dorado, get Little Rock Fair before beginning 7A-Central play

10.Wynne (2-0);at Beebe

COMMENT Yellowjackets enjoying early season success under new Coach Van Paschal

CLASS 7A

RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT

CLASS 6A

RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT

CLASS 5A

RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT

CLASS 4A

RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT

CLASS 3A

RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT

CLASS 2A

RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT

