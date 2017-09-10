Week 3 rankings
By Jeremy Muck
This article was published today at 2:42 a.m.
OVERALL TOP 10
RK., TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT
1.Springdale Har-Ber (2-0);Jenks, Okla.
COMMENT Wildcats showed in Missouri's state capital why they're No. 1 in Arkansas
2.Bryant (2-0);Lake Hamilton
COMMENT Victories against Saline County rival Benton and defending Class 7A champion Fayetteville
3.North Little Rock (2-0);LR Parkview
COMMENT Charging Wildcats roll against Little Rock McClellan
4.Fayetteville (1-1);Dallas Bishop Dunne
COMMENT Bulldogs look to respond from loss to Bryant
5.Greenwood (2-0);at Alma
COMMENT First half enough for second week in a row
6.Pulaski Academy (2-0);Bossier City (La.) Parkway
COMMENT Bruins welcome ESPNU to west Little Rock on Friday
7.El Dorado (2-0);Magnolia
COMMENT Winning at Cabot is no small task
8.Bentonville West (2-0);at Muskogee, Okla.
COMMENT Wolverines take care of business against Little Rock Central
9.Cabot (1-1);LR Fair
COMMENT Panthers fall to El Dorado, get Little Rock Fair before beginning 7A-Central play
10.Wynne (2-0);at Beebe
COMMENT Yellowjackets enjoying early season success under new Coach Van Paschal
CLASS 7A
RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT
CLASS 6A
RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT
Greenwood (2-0);at Alma
El Dorado (2-0);Magnolia
Searcy (2-0);Morrilton
Benton (1-1);at Greenbrier
Jonesboro (1-1);LR Catholic
West Memphis (2-0);at LR Central
CLASS 5A
RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT
Pulaski Academy (2-0);Bossier City (La.) Parkway
Wynne (2-0);at Beebe
LR Christian (2-0);Harrison
Morrilton (2-0);at Searcy
Alma (1-1);Greenwood
Harrison (2-0);at LR Christian
CLASS 4A
RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT
Pea Ridge (2-0);Farmington
Warren (1-1);at Watson Chapel
Joe T. Robinson (2-0);Baptist Prep
Prairie Grove (2-0);at West Fork
Nashville (1-1);at Idabel, Okla.
Arkadelphia (2-0);Hot Springs
CLASS 3A
RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT
Prescott (2-0);at Hope
Charleston (2-0);at Ozark
Junction City (2-0);Haynesville, La.
Harding Academy (2-0);at Heber Springs
Mayflower (2-0);Bigelow
Rose Bud (2-0);at Conway Christian
CLASS 2A
RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT
Mount Ida (2-0);Lamar
Conway Christian (2-0);Rose Bud
Rison (2-0);Lake Village
Danville (2-1);at Mountainburg
McCrory (2-0);at Marvell
Bearden (1-1);Gurdon
