THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Friday’s games
CLASS 7A
Conway at Bentonville
Lake Hamilton at Bryant
LR Fair at Cabot
Dallas Bishop Dunne at Fayetteville
Rogers Heritage at Fort Smith Southside
West Memphis at LR Central
Bentonville West at Muskogee, Okla.
LR Parkview at North Little Rock
St. Louis Normandy at Rogers
Jenks (Okla.) at Springdale Har-Ber
CLASS 6A
Magnolia at El Dorado
LR Catholic at Jonesboro
LR McClellan at LR Hall
Blytheville at Marion
Batesville at Mountain Home
Fort Smith Northside at Pine Bluff
Springdale at Russellville
Morrilton at Searcy
Van Buren at Siloam Springs
Camden Fairview at Texarkana
CLASS 5A
Greenwood at Alma
Wynne at Beebe
Dardanelle at Clarksville
Benton at Greenbrier
Kennett (Mo.) at Greene County Tech
Prescott at Hope
Malvern at Hot Springs Lakeside
Harrison at LR Christian
Mills at Maumelle
Trumann at Paragould
De Queen at Poteau, Okla.
Bossier City (La.) Parkway at Pulaski Academy
Jacksonville at Sylvan Hills
Booneville at Vilonia
Warren at Watson Chapel
Sheridan at White Hall
CLASS 4A
Hot Springs at Arkadelphia
Green Forest at Berryville
Manila at Brookland
Hoxie at Cave City
McGehee at Crossett
Bauxite at Dumas
Jay (Okla.) at Gravette
Ashdown at Hamburg
Forrest City at Helena-West Helena
Harding Academy at Heber Springs
Valley View at Highland
Elkins at Huntsville
Nashville at Idabel (Okla.)
Baptist Prep at Joe T. Robinson
Mansfield at Lincoln
Newport at Lonoke
Waldron at Mena
Fordyce at Monticello
Charleston at Ozark
Farmington at Pea Ridge
Osceola at Pocahontas
Shiloh Christian at Pottsville
Nettleton at Star City
DeWitt at Stuttgart
Panama (Okla.) at Subiaco Academy
Prairie Grove at West Fork
OPEN Pine Bluff Dollarway
CLASS 3A
Yellville-Summit at Atkins
Riverview at Bald Knob
Midland at Cedar Ridge
Pocola (Okla.) at Cedarville
Central Arkansas Christian at Clinton
Hermitage at Drew Central
England at Episcopal Collegiate
Dierks at Fouke
Camden Harmony Grove at Glen Rose
Gentry at Greenland
Foreman at Horatio
Haynesville (La.) at Junction City
Brookland at Manila
Strong at Marianna
Quitman at Marshall
Bigelow at Mayflower
Salem at Melbourne
Gosnell at Rivercrest
Fountain Lake at Smackover
Jessieville at Two Rivers
Harrisburg at Walnut Ridge
CLASS 2A
Gurdon at Bearden
Augusta at Carlisle
Rose Bud at Conway Christian
Southside Batesville at Cross County
Bismarck at Cutter Morning Star
Brinkley at Des Arc
Mountain View at Earle
Corning at East Poinsett County
Barton at Hazen
Paris at Hector
Parkers Chapel at Lafayette County
Dover at Lavaca
Benton Harmony Grove at Magnet Cove
Jonesboro Westside at Marked Tree
McCrory at Marvell
Centerpoint at Mineral Springs
Lamar at Mount Ida
Danville at Mountainburg
Hampton at Murfreesboro
Clarendon at Palestine-Wheatley
Perryville at Poyen
Piggott at Rector
Lake Village at Rison
Genoa Central at Spring Hill
Mountain Pine at Woodlawn
