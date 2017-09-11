Police: 1 killed, 1 injured after SUV pulls into path of 18-wheeler at Arkansas intersection

An Arkansas woman was killed after she drove her SUV into the path of an oncoming tractor-trailer in Sharp County on Thursday, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. on the southeast edge of Hardy, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

A 2012 GMC Terrain was exiting a parking lot at the intersection of U.S. 63 and Arkansas 175, the report said. As the SUV started to cross the U.S. roadway onto the state highway, it pulled into the path of an eastbound 18-wheeler.

The vehicles collided. The SUV's driver, 67-year-old Juanita Kay Phelps of Mammoth Springs, suffered fatal injuries, police said.

The tractor-trailer's driver, 51-year-old William Robert Ballou of Temple, Texas, was reportedly injured and hospitalized in Highland.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time, police said.

At least 338 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.