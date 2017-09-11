2-car crash leaves 1 passenger dead
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:47 a.m.
A Saturday traffic crash in Little Rock killed one person and sent two others to area hospitals with serious injuries, according to a police spokesman.
Lt. Steve McClanahan said officers were called around 11:43 p.m. after the collision occurred near Asher Avenue and Madison Street.
A Chevrolet on Madison Street was trying to make a left turn onto Asher Avenue when it was struck by a Dodge that was headed west on Asher, McClanahan said.
The Dodge left the road and hit a fence, he said. McClanahan said a passenger in the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene. No information on the person was available.
A driver and a passenger in the Chevrolet were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries, he said.
