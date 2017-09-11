5 computers taken during break-in of 1st-grade building at Little Rock school, police say

Five "all-in-one" Apple computers were stolen in a burglary at a Little Rock school over the weekend, police said.

Police responded about 1 p.m. Sunday to Miss Selma's School, located at 7814 T. St., where a 48-year-old employee told an officer that the first-grade building looked like it had been ransacked.

According to a report, she walked through the building after a school maintenance worker notified her of a mess and noticed that five Apple computers, along with their keyboards and mice, had been taken.

Also reported missing were a cheerleading uniform and assorted school supplies and candy.

According to its website, Miss Selma's School is a private school for students in preschool through sixth grade. It is located off Cantrell Road near Cammack Village.

Police noted that fingerprints were lifted from several items in the building. An officer wrote in the report that the school had security cameras but they were not working at the time of the break-in, which occurred sometime between 6 p.m. Friday and Sunday morning.

No signs of forced entry were seen, and no suspects had been named at the time of the report.