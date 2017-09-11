5-year-old boy dies after falling out 3rd-floor window

NEW YORK — Authorities say a 5-year-old boy has died after falling out of a third-floor bathroom window at a New York City condominium.

Police say William Chen was being watched by his grandparents while playing on the third floor inside a Queens condo Sunday afternoon. Authorities say the boy went to the bathroom and managed to get out of the window.

Police say the boy landed in a stairwell below.

The boy was unresponsive at the scene and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police officials say no arrests have been made and that an investigation into the fall is continuing.