Home / Latest News /
After 2 weeks of play, AP ranks top high school football teams in Arkansas
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 6:12 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings.
OVERALL
Spr. Har-Ber (4) 2-0 84 1
Bryant 2-0 76 2
North Little Rock (2) 2-0 69 4
Greenwood 2-0 62 5
Fayetteville 1-1 55 3
Pulaski Academy (2) 2-0 52 6
Bentonville West 2-0 36 8
El Dorado 2-0 28 10
Bentonville 1-1 11 NR
FS Northside 1-1 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Cabot 4, LR Catholic 3, Springdale 2, LR Christian 2, Conway 2, West Memphis 2, Wynne 2.
Class 6A
Greenwood (9) 2-0 45 1
El Dorado 2-0 36 3
West Memphis 2-0 18 4
Pine Bluff 1-1 12 T5
Benton 1-1 11 T5
Others receiving votes: Searcy 8, Jonesboro 5.
Class 5A
Pulaski Academy (11) 2-0 45 1
Wynne 2-0 34 2
LR Christian 2-0 25 4
Morrilton 2-0 16 5
Harrison 2-0 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Alma 5, White Hall 1.
Class 4A
Pea Ridge (4) 2-0 35 2
Pulaski Robinson (2) 2-0 29 4
Prairie Grove (2) 2-0 27 5
Warren (1) 1-1 20 3
Arkadelphia 2-0 17 NR
Others receiving votes: Nashville 7.
Class 3A
Prescott (8) 2-0 44 1
Junction City 2-0 32 2
Charleston (1) 2-0 27 3
Newport 2-0 11 NR
Harding Academy 2-0 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Piggott 3, Mayflower 3, Centerpoint 2, Bald Knob 1, Clinton 1, Rivercrest 1, Rose Bud 1.
Class 2A
Mount Ida (9) 2-0 45 1
Rison 2-0 34 2
Conway Christian 2-0 23 3
McCrory 2-0 16 5
Danville 2-1 10 4
Others receiving votes: Foreman 3, Hampton 3, E. Poinsett Co. 1.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: After 2 weeks of play, AP ranks top high school football teams in Arkansas
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.