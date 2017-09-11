Subscribe Register Login
Monday, September 11, 2017, 6:13 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

After 2 weeks of play, AP ranks top high school football teams in Arkansas

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 6:12 p.m.

Springdale Har-Ber’s Payton Copher, who has committed to play at the Air Force Academy, passed for 10 touchdowns and rushed for 12 last season as the Wildcats’ quarterback. He will return to running back this season.

PHOTO BY ANTHONY REYES

Springdale Har-Ber’s Payton Copher, who has committed to play at the Air Force Academy, passed for 10 touchdowns and rushed for 12 last season as the Wildcats’ quarterback. He will return to running back this season.

LITTLE ROCK — The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings.

OVERALL

  1. Spr. Har-Ber (4) 2-0 84 1

  2. Bryant 2-0 76 2

  3. North Little Rock (2) 2-0 69 4

  4. Greenwood 2-0 62 5

  5. Fayetteville 1-1 55 3

  6. Pulaski Academy (2) 2-0 52 6

  7. Bentonville West 2-0 36 8

  8. El Dorado 2-0 28 10

  9. Bentonville 1-1 11 NR

  10. FS Northside 1-1 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Cabot 4, LR Catholic 3, Springdale 2, LR Christian 2, Conway 2, West Memphis 2, Wynne 2.

Class 6A

  1. Greenwood (9) 2-0 45 1

  2. El Dorado 2-0 36 3

  3. West Memphis 2-0 18 4

  4. Pine Bluff 1-1 12 T5

  5. Benton 1-1 11 T5

Others receiving votes: Searcy 8, Jonesboro 5.

Class 5A

  1. Pulaski Academy (11) 2-0 45 1

  2. Wynne 2-0 34 2

  3. LR Christian 2-0 25 4

  4. Morrilton 2-0 16 5

  5. Harrison 2-0 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Alma 5, White Hall 1.

Class 4A

  1. Pea Ridge (4) 2-0 35 2

  2. Pulaski Robinson (2) 2-0 29 4

  3. Prairie Grove (2) 2-0 27 5

  4. Warren (1) 1-1 20 3

  5. Arkadelphia 2-0 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Nashville 7.

Class 3A

  1. Prescott (8) 2-0 44 1

  2. Junction City 2-0 32 2

  3. Charleston (1) 2-0 27 3

  4. Newport 2-0 11 NR

  5. Harding Academy 2-0 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Piggott 3, Mayflower 3, Centerpoint 2, Bald Knob 1, Clinton 1, Rivercrest 1, Rose Bud 1.

Class 2A

  1. Mount Ida (9) 2-0 45 1

  2. Rison 2-0 34 2

  3. Conway Christian 2-0 23 3

  4. McCrory 2-0 16 5

  5. Danville 2-1 10 4

Others receiving votes: Foreman 3, Hampton 3, E. Poinsett Co. 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: After 2 weeks of play, AP ranks top high school football teams in Arkansas

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online