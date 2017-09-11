After 2 weeks of play, AP ranks top high school football teams in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK — The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings.

OVERALL

Spr. Har-Ber (4) 2-0 84 1 Bryant 2-0 76 2 North Little Rock (2) 2-0 69 4 Greenwood 2-0 62 5 Fayetteville 1-1 55 3 Pulaski Academy (2) 2-0 52 6 Bentonville West 2-0 36 8 El Dorado 2-0 28 10 Bentonville 1-1 11 NR FS Northside 1-1 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Cabot 4, LR Catholic 3, Springdale 2, LR Christian 2, Conway 2, West Memphis 2, Wynne 2.

Class 6A

Greenwood (9) 2-0 45 1 El Dorado 2-0 36 3 West Memphis 2-0 18 4 Pine Bluff 1-1 12 T5 Benton 1-1 11 T5

Others receiving votes: Searcy 8, Jonesboro 5.

Class 5A

Pulaski Academy (11) 2-0 45 1 Wynne 2-0 34 2 LR Christian 2-0 25 4 Morrilton 2-0 16 5 Harrison 2-0 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Alma 5, White Hall 1.

Class 4A

Pea Ridge (4) 2-0 35 2 Pulaski Robinson (2) 2-0 29 4 Prairie Grove (2) 2-0 27 5 Warren (1) 1-1 20 3 Arkadelphia 2-0 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Nashville 7.

Class 3A

Prescott (8) 2-0 44 1 Junction City 2-0 32 2 Charleston (1) 2-0 27 3 Newport 2-0 11 NR Harding Academy 2-0 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Piggott 3, Mayflower 3, Centerpoint 2, Bald Knob 1, Clinton 1, Rivercrest 1, Rose Bud 1.

Class 2A

Mount Ida (9) 2-0 45 1 Rison 2-0 34 2 Conway Christian 2-0 23 3 McCrory 2-0 16 5 Danville 2-1 10 4

Others receiving votes: Foreman 3, Hampton 3, E. Poinsett Co. 1.