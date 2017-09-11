Subscribe Register Login
Monday, September 11, 2017, 5:54 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Arkansan captured a month after escaping while being booked into jail, sheriff's office says

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 3:56 p.m.

bryan-baldwin

PHOTO BY CROSS COUNTY JAIL

Bryan Baldwin

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Authorities say they have captured a man who escaped while being booked into an Arkansas jail more than a month ago.

Bryan Baldwin, 43, was reportedly arrested Monday at a home in St. Francis County and taken to Cross County jail, where he was booked at 11:51 a.m.

Cross County Sheriff J. R. Smith said Baldwin escaped while officers were booking him on a DWI charge at the jail Aug. 7.

Baldwin faces new charges of third-degree escape and failure to comply with sex offender reporting requirements, according to a news release.

As of Monday afternoon, he was being held in lieu of $125,000 bond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansan captured a month after escaping while being booked into jail, sheriff's office says

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online