Arkansan captured a month after escaping while being booked into jail, sheriff's office says

Authorities say they have captured a man who escaped while being booked into an Arkansas jail more than a month ago.

Bryan Baldwin, 43, was reportedly arrested Monday at a home in St. Francis County and taken to Cross County jail, where he was booked at 11:51 a.m.

Cross County Sheriff J. R. Smith said Baldwin escaped while officers were booking him on a DWI charge at the jail Aug. 7.

Baldwin faces new charges of third-degree escape and failure to comply with sex offender reporting requirements, according to a news release.

As of Monday afternoon, he was being held in lieu of $125,000 bond.