Arkansas man dies after car overturns in ditch off state highway

A 61-year-old man was killed after his car ran into a ditch and then overturned in Pope County early Sunday, authorities said.

Terry Casey of Deer was driving a 2007 Ford Focus north on Arkansas 7 about 14 miles north of Dover around 3:20 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Focus went into a ditch on the east side of the highway and flipped over, sliding to a stop on its top, police said.

Casey suffered fatal injuries. No one else was reported to be hurt in the wreck.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time.

At least 338 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.