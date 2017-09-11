Arkansas woman wins $200,000 on Willy Wonka scratch-off ticket

A Bella Vista woman won $200,000 after buying a Willy Wonka scratch-off ticket in her hometown, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said.

Tammy Landry Stinson claimed the prize Thursday.

The lottery said Stinson bought the $10 ticket at the All in One Stop at 2811 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista. That retailer will get a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Stinson told lottery officials she will give some of the money to her children and invest the rest in retirement, according to a news release.

About $3.9 million in prizes have yet to be claimed from the Willy Wonka ticket, including one outstanding $200,000 ticket.