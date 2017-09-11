Home / Latest News /
Arkansas woman wins $200,000 on Willy Wonka scratch-off ticket
This article was published today at 10:20 a.m.
A Bella Vista woman won $200,000 after buying a Willy Wonka scratch-off ticket in her hometown, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said.
Tammy Landry Stinson claimed the prize Thursday.
The lottery said Stinson bought the $10 ticket at the All in One Stop at 2811 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista. That retailer will get a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Stinson told lottery officials she will give some of the money to her children and invest the rest in retirement, according to a news release.
About $3.9 million in prizes have yet to be claimed from the Willy Wonka ticket, including one outstanding $200,000 ticket.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas woman wins $200,000 on Willy Wonka scratch-off ticket
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.